Non-stimulant medications are a safe and effective option for treating ADHD. We tell you when they are prescribable and what the effects are.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) makes everyday life difficult. Children and adults with the condition have trouble concentrating, feel restless and agitated, and have poor self-control. They may need help calming down and organizing and managing their care. Among the available alternatives, non-stimulant medications for ADHD stand out.

It is important to remember that pharmacological intervention is not necessary in all cases. Also, most of the drugs that are considered first-line in this diagnosis are so-called stimulants. However, sometimes a non-stimulant drug is needed instead or in addition. We tell you more about it.

Pharmacological treatment of ADHD

ADHD is a condition that presents with attention deficit, impulsivity, and hyperactivity. This appears to be due to a disturbance in the functioning of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and norepinephrine (Clark et al., 1987).

Both substances are related to the ability to regulate behavior, focus on goals, anticipate events and maintain alertness in the medium term. Therefore, its alteration produces distractibility, anxiety or motor restlessness.

To correct this phenomenon are used drugs called stimulants, made from methylphenidate or amphetamines. Trade names such as Concerta, Ritalin or Adderall may sound familiar to you, which generate activation in the catecholaminergic system of dopamine and norepinephrine (Aboitiz et al., 2012).

These drugs have decades of studies and research supporting their effectiveness in terms of improving symptoms. However, there are non-stimulant drugs that are a boon or a complement in some cases.

What are non-stimulant medications for ADHD?

Non-stimulant medications are a newer alternative that can relieve or improve ADHD symptoms. They are safe and effective drugs which, because they do not use stimulants, are not addictive and, therefore, are considered non-controlled substances. Let’s look at the main types.

1. Atomoxetine

This drug is one of the selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. This means that it works by blocking the reabsorption of said substance and increasing its levels in the synaptic cleft. In this way it helps to improve attention and reduce impulsivity and hyperactivity.

Currently, atomoxetine is considered a first-line option in the treatment of ADHD (Montoya et al., 2009) and is the first drug of its category to be included.

Also, despite still having less scientific evidence than stimulant drugs, shows efficacy in minimizing symptoms. It also has a positive role in the treatment of other comorbid disorders such as depression or oppositional defiant disorder (Cheng et al., 2007).

2. Vilossazina

Another non-stimulant drug has recently been approved for the treatment of ADHD and is showing promise. Viloxazine, like Atomoxetine, it works by modulating norepinephrine levels in the brain. More research is needed, but it appears to be effective in reducing the severity of symptoms, as well as being well tolerated (Johnson et al., 2020).

3. Guanfacina

There is another group of non-stimulant drugs known as alpha-adrenergic agonists. The guanfacine binds to the postsynaptic alpha-2A adrenergic receptor, generating results similar to those of norepinephrine (Álamo et al., 2016). This benefits cognitive performance and impulse control.

Research supports its use to treat ADHD and suggests it may also be effective in improving hyperactivity in children with pervasive developmental disorders, notes one article di CNS Drug Reviews.

4. Clonidine

This has the same mechanism of action as guanfacine, as it is an alpha agonist. There is an extended-release clonidine and a faster-acting clonidine used as monotherapy or adjunctive therapy. As reported in a review in Adolescent health, medicine and Therapeutics, both variants show improvement in ADHD symptoms in children and adolescents.

Why Use Non-Stimulant Medication for ADHD?

Stimulant drugs have a long history and, therefore, greater scientific acceptance. However, as suggested by the Child Mind Institute, non-stimulant medications for the disorder in question can be used when the former don’t seem to work, are not well tolerated or there is a history of substance dependence in the person.

They are also preferable if the patient has symptoms (such as anxiety) that are worsened or exacerbated by stimulants. Likewise, both types can be combined to obtain the desired resultsit all depends on the specific case.

However, the following aspects of these drugs should be taken into consideration:

They last 24 hours, contrary to stimulants which last between 6 and 12 hours.

Its action is not immediate. It may take two to four weeks to see a full effect.

While they are generally well tolerated, they can have side effects such as nausea, loss of appetite, mood swings and drowsiness. Also, blood pressure levels should be monitored, as these medications may raise or lower it.

It is essential to maintain medical supervision throughout the process. Only a professional can prescribe the drug and make the related changes, in case of adverse effects or ineffectiveness. Likewise, the drug should be discontinued gradually and under medical supervision.

Non-stimulant ADHD medications are an aid

Non-stimulant medications for ADHD may be prescribed by the practitioner or requested by the patient or family. However, they are not the only treatment option; It can be combined with stimulant drugs and it is also an excellent combination with psychotherapy.

While these medications help stabilize or improve symptoms, they don’t relieve you from learning a set of self-regulation skills to function better on a day-to-day basis. Therefore, the combination of both alternatives contributes to the well-being and quality of life of the patient.

For example, a study published in Cognitive Therapy and Research found that, in the eyes of parents, atomoxetine along with psychotherapy appears to be superior in improving ADHD symptoms in children. In short, if you have a diagnosis of ADHD it is essential that you see a professional who will evaluate your case, suggest and guide the appropriate approach.

