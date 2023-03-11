Duel of spies, war of words. The intrigue North Stream it dives and re-emerges from the depths of the sea. Moscow has once again accused the US, arguing that the sabotage of the gas pipeline represented “an act of terrorism” carried out by a well-prepared apparatus and that it will ask the UN for an international investigation.

The NYT article The Russian stance is a new response to the article of the New York Timeswhere US intelligence calls into question a group of internal opponents. Thesis accompanied by the clarification: there would be no evidence of collusion with Kiev. The German investigators — he writes in turn The time— they are instead interested in a mysterious yacht, with raiders on board. The «mother-boat» for a daring and destabilizing manoeuvre. Let’s start with the facts. The damage to the pipeline is not the only episode of the alleged “internal” front. The attack cost the life of the daughter of the nationalist ideologue Dugin, the recent incursion into Russian territory by a commando of the Volunteer Corp, the possible attack on a radar plane in Belarus also conducted with the help of a foreigner, a thwarted bomb ambush against Kostantin Malofeev, senior executive of a TV station close to the Moscow hawks, represent the disturbing streak. For some of these cases the focus was on the Volunteer Corp led by a Russian neo-Nazi, Denis Kapustin. An ambiguous figure, with precedents, who lived for a time in Germany and then joined the struggle of the Ukrainians.

The professionals The explosions at the pipeline, however, they appear to be the result of the action of professionals, because of this there were suspicions of the involvement of secret services. Does a nucleus of opponents, without support, have these abilities? Legitimate doubt, theory hard to believe. How did they conduct the action? The timeoffers a version: a placing the bombs was a team of 6 people, including a woman and a doctoraboard one yacht departed on 6 September from Rostock and chartered in Poland by a company of two Ukrainians and returned after the mission. Probable use of false documents. See also Health: Checkmate, the 'bold' stories of multiple sclerosis patients

Then a recent queue: between 18 and 20 January the police have searched the suspected vessel to have transported the ordnance. Ideas that push towards the gray area. In many conflicts there is always an opaque component, made up of clandestine operations, with the use of expendable characters. If a mission goes wrong you can unload the enforcers. It is the modus operandi used by governments or guerrilla movements. Remember the anti-Castroists armed by the CIA, the fedayeen of Black September, the internal enemies of the ayatollahs supported by the Mossad, the Russian “out of control” killers who have struck in Europe. And therefore also an offshoot of the Ukrainian services that moves without Zelensky’s approval or with tacit consent.