Training outdoors in winter isn’t always fascinating. But it is good, it is considered a natural drug. Experts recommend the dosage: 30 minutes a day, at least four to five days a week. And if you are looking for an activity suitable for burn off some calories more fruit of dinners and toasts, in the city go to the nearest park, in the mountains, reach the cross-country trails, or the paths in the woods and start Nordic walking.

Nordic walking: benefits — Halfway between light trekking and running, it is an activity for everyone that affects almost all the muscles and is practiced with the help of telescopic poles. At the same speed, 30% more is consumed than normal walking. To begin with it is advisable to contact an instructor or rely on a group so as to learn the correct technique.

Nordic Walking: come si fa? — There are few rules of Nordic walking, but they are important: straight posture, correct foot support that starts from the heel, progressively moves on the sole of the foot by means of the roll, ending on the toes. The coordination of the arms is important: they must swing back and forth, push on the string of the sticks.

Well-being and good mood — Not only does walking help prevent cardiovascular disease, fight obesity, diabetes, hypertension, counteract cellulite and localized fat deposits: Moving in the natural light, at the right hours, helps to activate the metabolism, the oxygen supply improves skincorrect exposure to sunlight facilitates the production of vitamin Dnecessary for healthy bones and teeth. A healthy way to accumulate a lot of energy and keep fit.