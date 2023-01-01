Home Health Nordic walking: technique and benefits of Nordic walking
Health

Nordic walking: technique and benefits of Nordic walking

by admin
Nordic walking: technique and benefits of Nordic walking

Outdoors even if cold and bad weather push you indoors? Outings: Many scientific researches show the benefits of outdoor training for the head, body and back

Sabrina Commis

Training outdoors in winter isn’t always fascinating. But it is good, it is considered a natural drug. Experts recommend the dosage: 30 minutes a day, at least four to five days a week. And if you are looking for an activity suitable for burn off some calories more fruit of dinners and toasts, in the city go to the nearest park, in the mountains, reach the cross-country trails, or the paths in the woods and start Nordic walking.

Nordic walking: benefits

Halfway between light trekking and running, it is an activity for everyone that affects almost all the muscles and is practiced with the help of telescopic poles. At the same speed, 30% more is consumed than normal walking. To begin with it is advisable to contact an instructor or rely on a group so as to learn the correct technique.

Nordic Walking: come si fa?

There are few rules of Nordic walking, but they are important: straight posture, correct foot support that starts from the heel, progressively moves on the sole of the foot by means of the roll, ending on the toes. The coordination of the arms is important: they must swing back and forth, push on the string of the sticks.

Well-being and good mood

Not only does walking help prevent cardiovascular disease, fight obesity, diabetes, hypertension, counteract cellulite and localized fat deposits: Moving in the natural light, at the right hours, helps to activate the metabolism, the oxygen supply improves skincorrect exposure to sunlight facilitates the production of vitamin Dnecessary for healthy bones and teeth. A healthy way to accumulate a lot of energy and keep fit.

See also  Does Amazon ride cryptocurrencies? The group denies it, but hires industry experts

© breaking latest news



You may also like

Toxins in supermarket cheeses: what we know

Walking is good, but how many calories do...

New Covid, Gryphon and Cerberus variants: what are...

the no-vax mistake – Il Tempo

Covid, in case of escalation there is a...

Rave decree: here are the measures that reset...

Home nesting: when the house becomes our nest

Tumors, screening starts again

Covid: ‘No asymptomatic swab after 5 days’ –...

Is eating chocolate every day bad for you?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy