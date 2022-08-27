What is the Norovirus alarm concerning a product sold in Italy and what is the risk. All directions arrived.

Norovirus alert, the situation ends up under the watchful eye of the RASFF. The body that applies the indications issued by the European Commission into practice has signaled the presence of a food product that concerns Italy. And that is affected by a problem considered serious.

Problem that could undermine the health of consumers. The thing concerns precisely a Norovirus alarm, after the checks on the quality of the food led to the discovery of the virus that causes this extremely unpleasant physical condition.

The Norovirus alarm concerns in particular a product that Italy exports from abroad. And that ends up inside the departments that display the goods to the public, in various supermarkets, discount stores and grocery stores from North to South.

This article marked by the presence of the harmful microorganism that leads to the occurrence of Norovirus is represented by truffles. These truffles come from Spain.

Norovirus alarm, indications regarding the contaminated product

The viral quantity found in these truffles – Verrus Verrucosa specialty – must not be subject to any maximum limit. In the sense that even infinitesimal traces lead the authorities in charge of guaranteeing food safety to proceed with the food recall of contaminated food.

Which happened precisely in this case. The RASFF puts into practice the indications that arrive from the offices of the European Commission and does so by monitoring the entire territory of the entire European Union.

Obviously, Italy is also directly affected by this and every day there are dozens and dozens of checks that take place throughout the European territory. On average we proceed with about fifteen and sometimes even more food reminders produced from day to day.

