If for two years we have almost forgotten theseasonal flu thanks above all to the hygiene rules of prevention of covid such as the use of a mask and frequent hand washing, this year seasonal ailments have returned with arrogance.

Since we have let our guard down on the prevention front with the end of distancing and the use of the mask, the flu is once again spreading on a large scale. We had to deal first with the Australian that has already affected millions of people with high fever, cough, cold and headache. Now instead of worrying is the Norovirus which presents itself with vomiting, diarrhea, stomach aches and tenths of a fever and is forcing thousands of families to bed.

In most cases the origin of the infection is in school contexts. A striking example is a primary school Castenasoin the province of Bologna, where in a few days there have been 170 cases of contagion from Norovirus between children and teachers, all with the same symptoms.

The Public Health Department of the Local Health Authority of Bologna has taken steps to isolate the outbreak by sanitizing the whole school, environments and surfaces, as was done with the covid. Similar cases have also been recorded in other schools in the province but not of this magnitude. The USL has invited all parents to keep their children at home until the symptoms disappear completely. Since it is a very contagious virus that is transmitted between humans, many children have brought it home ending up infecting the other members of the family thus creating a chain effect.

Fortunately at the moment no major problems have arisen given that no child has been hospitalized but only one adult has remained under intensive short-term observation in the emergency room due to dehydration. We understand better what are these Noroviruses, how they manifest themselves and how they are treated.

Norovirus: what it is, symptoms and how to cure it

I Norovirus they were first discovered in 1972 and belong to the family Caliciviridae, single-stranded RNA viruses. It is one among the most popular agents of gastroenteritis acute non-bacterial origin. The disease has an incubation period of 12 to 48 hours and a duration of symptoms ranging from 12 to 60 hours.

It manifests itself by affecting the intestinal system with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal cramps. In some cases there is even a slight fever. It usually has no serious consequences and in most cases it heals within 1-2 days. You just have to pay attention to the dehydration which can occur due to rapid loss of fluids with vomiting and diarrhea.

For this reason, the first thing to do is drink very frequently or eat fruit and vegetables, especially children and frail people.

How to prevent contagion

I Norovirus they are transmitted from person to person or by air, or through infected water or food, but also by contact with contaminated surfaces. For this reason it finds rapid diffusion in closed and aggregation places such as schools for example.

The only weapon to prevent contagion remains compliance with rigorous hygiene measures such as washing hands frequently, disinfecting materials and surfaces, using only food of certified origin and not handling or being in contact with food when unwell up to 3 days after recovery, to avoid the spread of the virus.