Nosebleeds: when to see a doctor

Nosebleeds: when to see a doctor

Slow down the blood flow. Head forward and pinch nostrils. © Adobe Stock / bydvvid

Most nosebleeds look worse than they are – and can be stopped quickly. But after 20 minutes things get critical. This is how you know you should see a doctor.

Every second person has had a nosebleed

Whether by blowing your nose hard, sniffling, simply picking your nose or dry mucous membranes – about every second person has had a nosebleed. According to current hospital statistics from the Federal Statistical Office, nosebleeds were treated more than 40,000 times in 2019.

Act on falls

Nosebleeds often stop after a few minutes. If this is not the case, there is a risk of excessive blood loss. For adults, medical assistance is a must after 20 minutes, for children earlier. Help is more necessary when the bleeding is very heavy, the nose or face is injured, for example after a fall, or watery fluid comes out of the nose.

Normal in some phases

The nose bleeds faster in pregnant women, children and adolescents. This is mostly harmless. During pregnancy, the mucous membranes are better supplied with blood. Growing young can cause nosebleeds.

Know more triggers

Nosebleeds can be a symptom of an illness or triggered by medication. According to a large-scale study from South Korea, high blood pressure appears to be more common and more severe than in people without this risk. Blood thinners such as acetylsalicylic acid in aspirin or phenprocoumon in Marcumar also promote nosebleeds.

Don’t tilt your head back

If it works: sit up straight. This lowers blood pressure in the head. Important: let your head hang forward, do not throw it back. Otherwise, the blood flows through the throat and esophagus into the stomach, which can cause nausea and vomiting.

Tipp: Pinch the nostrils together. This will stop the bleeding faster. Place a cold cloth on the back of your neck to narrow the vessels in your nose. If the blood runs more often, have the cause clarified by a doctor.

