The nostalgic arcade-style adventure game “Arcade Paradise” with its origins in the 1990s, requires you to fight from commoners to rich…literally! Players will take on the role of Ashley, who just took over running a family laundromat, a boring business that doesn’t inspire enthusiasm for life, and instead of doing laundry to make a living, you decide to transform the laundromat into the ultimate cool arcade room – from over 35 games Choose from among the games, and put these machines inspired by the golden thirty years of the game into your arcade room. Each game has a unique way of playing. Some have separate plots and tasks, and some can be refreshed for you. The style of scoring record. In addition, players can play cooperative and competitive arcades with up to 4 local friends. It is worth mentioning that the soundtracks of the songs in the game are all inspired by the most popular songs of the 1990s. Embark on a retro adventure, transform a declining business into the ultimate machine frenzy, and build your own “arcade paradise”!

Game screenshots:

Source: Steam

