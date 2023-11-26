Not a morning person? With 6 tips you can start your day better now

When the first alarm goes off, do you want to hide under the covers? Is the snooze button your favorite alarm clock function?

Then you are probably, like around 30 percent of people in Germany, a typical morning grouch.

Getting up early is a challenge for many people, especially in the gray season. There are six simple tips to help you start the day fitter and well-rested.

1. Relaxation the evening before

A good start to the day requires being well prepared! With a relaxing evening routine, such as a warm shower, reading or listening to music.

“Getting into the habit of a calming and consistent bedtime routine really helps you sleep better at night. The next morning you get up feeling lighter and more refreshed. This helps the body adjust to a day-night rhythm,” explained British sleep expert Maryanne Taylor.

Tipp: Pack your bag in the evening and get your clothes ready. This means there is no rush the next morning.

2. Start the day with a delicious breakfast

What better way to start the day than with a delicious breakfast? A healthy first meal provides you with energy and prevents cravings.

Taylor recommends mixing oatmeal or porridge with nuts and seeds and frozen or fresh fruit. If you prefer bread, choose the whole grain version. Combined with some peanut butter and fruit, you have a nutrient- and fiber-rich breakfast.

If you’re not hungry in the morning, you don’t have to force yourself to eat. A cup of tea or coffee is okay, but should not replace a meal every day.

3. Daylight instead of an alarm clock

Let the daylight wake you up in the morning! It’s best to leave the blinds or curtains open to allow the morning light to flood your room.

This makes it easier for you to get out of bed. Taylor explains this phenomenon as follows: “Our natural sleep hormone melatonin is directly influenced by light and darkness. The darker our environment, the sleepier we are. Artificial light or daylight in the morning helps us feel more alert and stronger.”

The expert therefore advises morning grouches to get an alarm clock that imitates the light of the rising sun so that you wake up more slowly and gently.

4. Stay away from the snooze button

As tempting as it may be to allow yourself a few extra minutes in bed, you should forget about the snooze button from now on.

The function often triggers a chain reaction. “When ten extra minutes turn into 20 and then 30 and you drag yourself out of bed completely exhausted and are late on top of that, you realize that you have to change something,” says the sleep expert.

It is better if you set the alarm for ten minutes later. Or put the alarm clock in the other corner of the room. This forces you to get up and walk across the room to put it down.

5. Exercising in the morning drives away worries

As difficult as it sounds for late risers, a sports session before work can work wonders. This way you will feel fitter and your body will be prepared for the challenges of the day.

“Every morning workout is good. Intensive interval training in particular sends you off to a good start to the day because it releases the happiness hormone endorphin,” says sports consultant Dom Thorpe. But the main thing is to get the muscles working.

6. Nice clothes to feel good in the morning

The choice of clothing can make starting the day easier. Purple, red, yellow and blue are the new trend colors that, when combined cleverly, underline your type and thus brighten up the cool season.

The anticipation of wearing a new outfit makes getting up easier, right?

