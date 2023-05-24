Not all apples are created equal | The one with the least calories is the right one for you

The apple is one of the undisputed protagonist fruits of our tables, as it is also a food that goes hand in hand with our needs during diets… but which apple has the least calories of all?

Diet seems to be the cult theme of this spring 2023 in anticipation of summer, especially when each of us is on the hunt for low-calorie foods in an attempt to eat a lot but not gain weight.

READ ALSO -> Anna Moroni returns to Rai 1: breaking news | Here’s where and with whom we’ll see it

The melaIn fact, it is a food that fits perfectly with many diets aimed at weight loss since we are referring to a fruit that has a considerable nutritional contribution but contains very few calories.

Not all types of this type of fruit are the same, given that despite the not very high calorie content, each type of apple also differs from the other in relation to calories.

Not all apples are created equal but…

When we talk about apples, the first subdivision that occurs to us is undoubtedly the one based on the color since it is a fruit with a red, yellow or green skin. These fruits also differ from each other according to the flavor and digestibilitya practical example to understand what we are saying is represented by the quince which is considered the most digestible type of fruit compared to the others.

Furthermore, it is good to remember that the reference fruit is rich in mineral salts and vitamins of group Bwhich is why its range mainly touches the intestinal and mouth mucous membranes, can be used on a daily basis as a source of energy to combat tiredness and loss of appetite. Another detail not to be forgotten concerns the fact that apples also act on the body from an aesthetic point of view because they prevent the aging of wrinkles and hair.

In spite of everything, however it may be, there are other details to keep in mind and which differentiate the types of apples from each other, for which they must always and in any case be taken into consideration.

READ ALSO -> Big party at Benedetta Rossi’s house: crazy gesture of love for the cook

Which apple is right for you?

As we have previously explained, the answer to this question is contained in the reference calories for each type of apple since they all have about 50 kcal per 100 gramsbut what we are about to tell you will amaze you.

So, if you are following a diet but want to treat yourself to an apple that doesn’t make you fat like the others, then you have to bet everything on green apple. The fruit in question contains only Between the 50 and 60 calories in 100 gramsmoreover, compared to the others, it has a greater intake of vitamin C with which to be able to cope every day.

READ ALSO -> Antonella Clerici Caterina Balivo arrives and everything turns upside down: it happens live