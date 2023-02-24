Pay close attention to these vegetables, because not all of them are good for you and not all of them are recommended in a healthy diet: here’s what they are!

L’diet it is essential for physical well-being and psychic of a person, in fact both the body and the mind are greatly influenced by what one eats. In recent years, a great many have been born Education designed to understand which foods should be eaten and which should not, in order to better know the dynamics that lie behind diet, metabolism and nutrition.

Since time immemorial, vegetables have been in first place among the foods that are good for you, but is it really like this or is it just a myth? Although for many the result may seem obvious, in reality the question is not as simple as one believes to the point of completely changing one’s point of view about nutrition.

Here are the vegetables that aren’t good for you: the list isn’t too long!

Surely you are aware of the fact that it is necessary to hire 5 meals a daysmall but frequent to ensure that the metabolism is always active and can allow you to get back in shape, but above all to stay in shape salute. Here are some vegetables that are not recommended to be taken often!

READ ALSO: How to cook vegetables in a delicious way: this way the diet will be much easier

Among the various vegetables that are not recommended to be taken daily in one’s diet, undoubtedly the potatoes. Since these tubers are rich in starch, potatoes are not recommended due to the solaninei.e. a toxic alkaloid which can cause considerable physical damage over time.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR TELEGRAM CHANNEL AND FOLLOW OUR VIDEOS AND OUR STORIE SU INSTAGRAM e TIKTOK

The same goes for i mushrooms: this vegetable is difficult to digest due to cellulose which covers the mushrooms. For this reason, before eating them, it is advisable to notify your own doctor and evaluate or not any intolerances.

READ ALSO: With vegetable peels you can create an exceptional dish: you absolutely must try it

I peppers on the other hand, however rich they are in nutrients recommended for your body, it is always advisable to make an approximate and non-continuous use of them. As inside the peel there is a substance called capsaicinan active ingredient that causes the thermogenesis making this food difficult to digest.

READ ALSO: The hardest vegetables to digest: here’s what they are

Finally the fave they hurt enough, in fact the disproportionate use can cause the favismor a genetic defect due to the enzyme G6PD. This disorder manifests itself with the onset of fever, flu, but also weakness and jaundice.



Nicholas DeSantis

