Just like other health problems, cholesterol is fought in different ways, depending on the individual. Surely prevention is essential.

On the one handextensive information about thehypercholesterolemia can help people a become aware of how to stay healthy. On the other hand, it can trigger confusion. To complete the picture, “urban legends” and “opaque marketing”.

Il High Cholesterol it’s a problem much felt by the Italians. Perhaps because of “fault” or “thanks” to the fact that there is a lot of talk about it. On the other hand, this condition can be dangerous to health. If not treated promptly or adequately, the risk of stroke and heart attack increases. Which are, unfortunately, among the main causes of death in Italy.

However, we must dispel a myth that cholesterol increases with a “wrong” diet. This is partly true, but the increase in “bad” cholesterol is also due to other factors. For example the genetic predispositionthe use of some medications, physiological aging and menopausebut also pathologies such as diabetes and obviously abuse of alcohol, tobacco and drugs.

Plus, lately, a “Phenomenon” that worries doctors a little. Italians increasingly love to resort to “do-it-yourself” also with regard to health.

This behavior is also “stimulated” by the fact that on the market there are numerous supplements that “promise” to stabilize-decrease cholesterol. Supplements based on various substances, but which do not require a medical prescription. Here’s what’s the problem of the moment and what nutritionists and endocrinologists tell us.

Cholesterol is fought but following the doctor’s advice

It is recent a ccommunication from the Ministry of Health that “alerts” doctors and specialists. Italians are perhaps abusing cholesterol supplements. These products they are obviously not to be demonized and are assumed to have passed the various safety and efficacy tests.

The problem is that anyway of scientific studies that guarantee the beneficial effects of these supplements there are none. As well as with regard to the any side effects or harm from overdose.

There is no problem in supplementing your diet with certain substancesbut it would always be better consult your doctor. It is in fact the same doctors and nutritionists who give general indications on how “Control” cholesterol even simply at the table. Obviously, then, each situation is unique and should be examined by those who know our state of health.

On one thing, however, they all seem to agree. Proper nutrition is already an excellent “medicine” useful to counteract the increase of cholesterol in the blood.

Foods recommended to fight cholesterol

Conduct a life without excessa varied and healthy diet e do some movement I am habits they do well regardless. Regardless of Cholesterol. If we find some slightly higher values, however, we can “reinforce” some of these habits. And maybe supplement the diet with certain foods. As always, we emphasize the fact that the best move is to draw up a meal plan with your doctor.

In any case, the list of foods, condiments and foods that follows certainly contains indications that are generally healthy for everyone.

Whole Grains, Legumes, Whole Wheat Pasta alternating with Spelled, Barley and Rice

Fruits and vegetables every day, especially apples, artichokes, citrus fruits

Preferably use Evo Oil as a condiment, albeit in modest quantities

Blue fish, preferably steamed or grilled

Red meats, yes, but lean cuts

Eggs, no more than two per week

There are instead some foods that should not be completely eliminated but should be consumed in moderation. Such as i cured meats and sausagesi friedi aged cheeses and in general the industrial foodbecause they contain a lot of salt and / or sugar.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, it does not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)