Proper oral hygiene also depends on the correct use of the toothbrush: here’s how often it needs to be changed in order not to risk it.

Proper dental hygiene is essential to stay healthy and not have problems with your teeth and gums. Everything is fine dentist self-respecting advises his patients to brush their teeth three times a day, after each meal (breakfast, lunch and dinner). In this way we will be able to eliminate food residues and plaque, keep our gums healthy and avoid the formation of cavities as much as possible.

Following the dentist’s instructions – certainly including the use of mouthwash to disinfect the oral cavity – is essential to prevent teeth from being damaged, gums receding and teeth being lost. It’s not just an aesthetic issueEveryone likes a full and bright smile, but above all for health: tooth decay, infections and mouth diseases are painful and can lead to even more serious consequences.

In order for this daily procedure to work, however, care must also be taken to use it correctly toothbrush. In fact, if we don’t keep or use the toothbrush in the correct way, the risk is that the work and dedication to following the rules is just wasted time. So let’s find out how often a toothbrush needs to be changed and how it should be cleaned and stored to avoid risks.

How often should the toothbrush be changed? All the rules to follow

The general rule is that a toothbrush should be kept for up to 4 months, but can be changed already after 3 months and above all whenever the brushes have bent outwards. If the brushes are no longer in their original position, in fact, they can no longer perform the task for which they were designed: the removal of plaque, bacteria and food residues between the teeth.

Now let’s see what are the rules to follow for a correct preservation of the toothbrush in your bathroom: