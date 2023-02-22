Proper oral hygiene also depends on the correct use of the toothbrush: here’s how often it needs to be changed in order not to risk it.
Proper dental hygiene is essential to stay healthy and not have problems with your teeth and gums. Everything is fine dentist self-respecting advises his patients to brush their teeth three times a day, after each meal (breakfast, lunch and dinner). In this way we will be able to eliminate food residues and plaque, keep our gums healthy and avoid the formation of cavities as much as possible.
Following the dentist’s instructions – certainly including the use of mouthwash to disinfect the oral cavity – is essential to prevent teeth from being damaged, gums receding and teeth being lost. It’s not just an aesthetic issueEveryone likes a full and bright smile, but above all for health: tooth decay, infections and mouth diseases are painful and can lead to even more serious consequences.
In order for this daily procedure to work, however, care must also be taken to use it correctly toothbrush. In fact, if we don’t keep or use the toothbrush in the correct way, the risk is that the work and dedication to following the rules is just wasted time. So let’s find out how often a toothbrush needs to be changed and how it should be cleaned and stored to avoid risks.
How often should the toothbrush be changed? All the rules to follow
The general rule is that a toothbrush should be kept for up to 4 months, but can be changed already after 3 months and above all whenever the brushes have bent outwards. If the brushes are no longer in their original position, in fact, they can no longer perform the task for which they were designed: the removal of plaque, bacteria and food residues between the teeth.
Now let’s see what are the rules to follow for a correct preservation of the toothbrush in your bathroom:
- Rinse the toothbrush: after each use, the bristles should be rinsed with hot water to remove food and toothpaste residues to prevent the formation of bacteria.
- The toothbrush should be kept on the cabinet: there are those who have the habit of storing the toothbrush in a cabinet or in a counter, but in doing so it does not allow the bristles to dry and therefore allows the formation of bacteria.
- Do not use the plastic cap: the plastic caps to protect the brushes are useful for travel and to keep the bristles of the various toothbrushes from touching, but they do not allow the bristles to dry, therefore they favor the formation of bacteria. If you have multiple toothbrushes, therefore, keep them in separate containers to prevent the brushes from touching each other.
- Replace the toothbrush after healing: when you are sick bacteria and viruses can also pass through our mouth, so it is good to replace the toothbrush once you have recovered from the disease.