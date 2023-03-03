Even at almost 50, ex-supermodel Heidi Klum has a really good body. This is partly due to their enormous discipline. Another secret could be their breakfast. FOCUS online says what’s on her table in the morning.

Toast, muesli or porridge – when it comes to the first meal of the day, everyone has their own preferences. Breakfast is particularly unusual for ex-supermodel and Germany’s next top model host Heidi Klum.

Heidi Klum eats three raw eggs in the morning

Heidi Klum relies on raw eggs and chicken broth in the morning. To do this, she breaks three raw eggs into a hot pot of chicken broth. According to her own statements, she likes this kind of egg custard for breakfast.

The recipe is simple: Boil the chicken broth, add three raw eggs and then stir until the eggs have set. The model then fills the mixture into a cup while it is still warm and drinks it.

How healthy is Heidi Klum’s breakfast?

Although pure chicken broth is low in calories and fat, it also provides hardly any minerals and nutrients, as diet expert Sven-David Müller explains: “When cooking, the vitamins in the vegetables are destroyed, which is the case from around 50 degrees. The meat would be “hardly more than fat eyes”, namely only very small amounts of protein and some fat.

Eating three eggs for breakfast, on the other hand, has some really positive effects: Eggs are good sources of protein and have a long residence time in the stomach. As a result, they keep you full for longer and keep your blood sugar levels at a healthy level. Protein also boosts fat burning.

If you want to lose weight, you should choose a different breakfast

Heidi Klum’s unusual breakfast doesn’t really make the pounds fall, says nutritionist Uwe Knop. Only one effect should be expected from the egg drink: “to get full, nothing else”.

The expert emphasizes that it ultimately doesn’t matter what’s on the table in the morning, since only the energy balance at the end of the day is decisive when it comes to losing weight. “And intense athletic training to build and define muscles,” says Knop.