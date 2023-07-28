Not good for metabolism: This is what happens when you wolf down food

Time is pressing, you’re getting hungry and you’re wolfing down lunch between doors – not a good idea. Read here what effects haste can have when eating.

Sitting at the table with friends for hours in the evening and eating together – everyone likes to do that. Everyday life, on the other hand, often looks much more stressful. Most of the time there is hardly enough time to cook a balanced meal, let alone enjoy it. Especially in the home office, the lunch break often seems to merge with working hours.

Take enough time to eat – that’s how it works

So you can write e-mails and organize appointments while you eat or wolf down something in minutes to be ready in time for the next meeting.

A study by Japanese researchers from Hiroshima University now shows how harmful this can be for our body. They followed test subjects for five years and divided them into fast, normal and slow eaters. At the beginning of the research, none of the participants had poor values, a deficiency symptom or a disease.

After five years, the result was on the table: among the fast eaters, there was an 89 percent higher rate of overweight, dyslipidemia, high blood pressure and insulin resistance.

Aside from the health aspect, the fast eaters also put on more pounds on their hips. The reason? Anyone who eats quickly usually does not feel full and therefore usually eats more than they should.

So if you want to keep an eye on your health and weight over the long term, you should not only pay close attention to what is on the table, but also how quickly you eat.

Eating without stress – these tips will help

Take conscious breaks, create a pleasant atmosphere and allow at least 20 minutes for each meal. Also, try to enjoy your food and focus on it. Side jobs like watching TV or writing e-mails only distract you. It is difficult for the body to notice when it is actually full. Try to chew each bite about 15 times before swallowing it. If you still manage to rely on a healthy meal, nothing can go wrong.

