Not just antibiotics: the drug shortage alarm continues and affects other countries as well

Salute by Marzio Bartoloni The problem also continues to affect other drugs widely used in the long queue of Covid and a flu season that has affected 14 million Italians

3′ of reading

The peak of cases of pharyngitis and scarlet fever in the middle of May is complicating the lives of those looking for amoxicillin, one of the most common antibiotics for the treatment of the most common respiratory infections, especially in children. A shortage that also affects medicines with the same active ingredient, which determines the need to resort to alternative antibiotics. But the problem also continues to affect other drugs widely used in the long queue of Covid and a flu season that has affected 14 million Italians: among the most common are anti-inflammatories, antipyretics and mucolytics. The alarm also concerned some medicines for epilepsy, hypertension and some anti-tumor drugs. A problem, that of the shortage, which does not concern only Italy, but also other European countries and the United States.

Ema: the shortage is affecting more and more European countries

“Medicine shortages are a global health problem and are increasingly affecting European countries. Shortages can lead to drug rationing and delays in critical treatments, significantly impacting patient care. In addition, patients may have to use less effective alternatives and face a higher risk of medication errors,” the organization wrote in a statement.Ema, the European Medicines Agency, which has published a document with 10 recommendations aimed at industry to ensure continuity of supplies, prevent shortages and reduce their impact. “Ensuring the availability of authorized medicines in the European Union is a key priority for the EMA”. The guidance, developed by EMA’s Medicines Availability Task Force and the heads of medicines agencies, provides 10 recommendations for marketing authorization holders, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers to minimize the occurrence of medicine shortages and their impact.

In Italy, the shortage alarm has been under scrutiny since January

Faced with the unavailability or difficulty in finding several very popular drugs, the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci set up a monitoring table last January which meets cyclically with technicians from the ministry and theAifa, the Italian Medicines Agency, and representatives of the pharmaceutical production and distribution chain. Precisely at Aifa there is an always updated list on the shortages which currently concerns 3,396 medicines: many of these are drugs that have gone off the market because companies have stopped marketing them, perhaps because they are no longer “profitable”, for others instead the shortage it is effectively linked to «productive problems». However, the vast majority of these lacking drugs – it should be remembered – provide alternatives with equivalent drugs (so-called generics) which can be prescribed by the doctor and found in pharmacies. On the other hand, there are 322 – again according to the list updated by AIFA – the drugs that must be imported from abroad because they are not available in Italy. While there are about thirty – according to Schillaci’s latest information – the drugs that are truly unobtainable: in particular, these are some therapies used above all in the operating room.

The causes: from the boom in demand to the raw materials node

The problem of the shortage of medicines derives from various factors: for the most widespread ones used above all against the flu, the high incidence of common infectious diseases that exploded after the pandemic which caused a maxi-demand weighs heavily. Another factor is that Italy, and with it all of Europe, is increasingly dependent on Asia in the supply of active ingredients (and, before that, going up the supply chain, in the raw materials needed for packaging): in fact, 74% comes from India and China, with the latter having suffered many slowdowns due to Covid and only now having all the supply chains restarted at full capacity. Then there are some contingent problems related to antibiotics and other drugs on the market for many years and now not very profitable for the industry but in fact essential for treating various diseases and in particular bacterial infections. Even the producers of generics complain of great difficulties: «The entire supply chain of generic drugs – he underlines Equalia which represents the manufacturers of equivalent medicines – is under strong pressure, with prices pushed to the limit of their sustainability and is experiencing a rapid consolidation at the level of production of active ingredients and finished products which risks creating further shortages in addition to those already experienced in the last few months”.

Marzio Bartoloni deputy head of service

View on breakinglatest.news