Not just deodorant: how to prevent the smell of sweat when it’s really hot

Fight the smell of sweat on hot days. We show you effective strategies beyond using deodorant.

With the arrival of summer and high temperatures, our body reacts by increasing sweating as a natural cooling mechanism. However, excessive sweating can lead to an unpleasant odor, caused by the interaction of bacteria on the skin with the sweat itself.

While deodorant is an effective weapon for masking the smell of sweat, you can take additional preventative steps to avoid the smell of sweat in really hot weather. Is very important pay attention to areas of the body where sweating is more intense, like armpits and feet, in this way we will avoid making a bad impression. In this article you will find many useful solutions to your problem.

Alternative methods against sweating

Washing your armpits well is essential to maintain cleanliness and prevent the formation of unpleasant odors. The choice of soap plays an essential role in this process: some scented soaps can cause you to sweat more, amplifying the unpleasant smell. It is advisable to use neutral soaps to avoid this problem. Another aspect to consider is thorough rinsing. It is important to remove any deodorant or soap residue that has accumulated in the area, since can promote the formation of fungi and bacteria.

A natural remedy to keep your armpits clean and odor free is mix vinegar and rubbing alcohol and apply the mixture after you shower. Furthermore, if there is also hair, there are two alternatives: depilate, or wash more frequently.

Later we have bicarbonate as an ally in the fight against bad smells. It is advisable to wash your armpits thoroughly and apply some with the help of a cotton ball. This powder can be left on the skin during the day or night for a fresh feeling. To control excessive sweating, thyme or rosemary leaves can also be used. These can be applied directly to the affected area after washing it.

Not to be underestimated are the clothes and fabrics that are worn. It’s important to avoid tight-fitting clothes, as they can prevent your skin from breathing properly. It is advisable avoid synthetic garments and prefer those in cotton, of light colors. Finally, nutrition also plays an important role in influencing bad underarm odor. Some foods such as onions, garlic, coffee and alcoholic beverages can affect sweat, making it more aggressive and smell bad. It is advisable prefer a diet rich in fiber and fruit. Furthermore, it is important to eliminate the consumption of cigarettes, as they can negatively affect one’s smell.