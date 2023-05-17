Not just meat: the 10 foods with the most protein and the greatest nutritional value to add to your diet

It’s important to eat healthily by alternating different foods: find out which are the best sources of protein.

When preparing a personalized diet, one of the fundamental aspects that must be taken into account is the variety of foods. In this way, not only do we have the possibility of taking on all the nutrients our body needs, but – always changing the food we bring to the table – we don’t become victims of habit.

This is precisely why it is good to be able to find different foods we like and that they contain the same nutrients in such a way that they can vary as much as possible, always giving your body everything it needs. Do you know, for example, that you can get the right amount of protein without always and only eating meat? Let’s find out together what are the 10 foods to integrate into your diet.

Why proteins are good for health and which foods give the right amount

The protein they are essential for the growththe repair and maintenance muscle mass, bones and organs. Their adequate daily intake is important for multiple physical and psychological benefits. Indeed, proteins contain essential amino acids that cannot be produced by our body and must therefore be ingested through food.

Regularly taking adequate amounts of protein can help in several areas such as:

Increase muscle mass and tone muscles, contributing to joint, bone, and immune system health

Lose weight in a balanced way as proteins increase the feeling of satiety and speed up the metabolism

Enhance sports and mental performancesince proteins provide the “building blocks” necessary for the nervous system to function optimally

Prevent loss of muscle mass associated with aging, which is why older adults need to consume more protein than younger adults

Reach and keep adequate hemoglobin levels and avoid iron deficiencies

Protein-rich foods are among the most varied and being able to have a great choice definitely helps to face the path of a diet with more pleasure.