Crowd in the pediatric clinics of our province due to a streptococcus epidemic that does not want to let go, tormenting the little ones, together with a return of scarlet fever. But what worries parents even more is the appearance of several cases of myositis, forcing the little ones to hospitalization.

What is it

«It is a pathology known and known in the medical environment, while for the parents it is not, so they are very frightened when the first symptoms appear – observes Emilio Palumbo, head of neonatal pathology and of the nursery of Asst Valtellina and Alto Lario – which consist of severe pain in both calves, so much so that children cannot stand upright. Which leads parents to hypothesize neurological problems, which instead have nothing to do with this pathology. Because in 99% of cases it is post-infectious and linked to viral-based infections. A complication of the simple flu which, in fact, we have found present in all hospitalized children ».

Which this year were many more than the historian of Pediatrics of Sondrio, but also of Pediatrics in the rest of Italy. «The increase in cases has been considerable – Emilio Palumbo confirms – taking into account that historically in Sondrio, we treat one case of myositis a year, maximum two, while during this season, from October last year to today, we have already hospitalized eight children between the ages of three and nine, boys and girls. All in all, it may seem a small number, but instead it is a large increase from an epidemiological point of view ».

From what is it due? “Both to the decline in the immune defenses in the little ones, after two years of poor relations with viruses due to protections such as masks and lockdowns, and to the fact that the increase in viral infections recorded this year, which also entails an increase of their complications.

A cat that bites its tail, therefore, even if with regard to myositis the specialist is keen to reassure the parents: «It is a benign form and usually resolves within five days – he assures -. The onset is fever for two or three days, associated with a cold or sore throat. Then these symptoms disappear and just when the parents think that the flu disease is over, this pain suddenly arises in both calves, an inflammation that is very strong. And that we treat in the hospital with anti-inflammatories – ibuprofen, in particular – and with hydration. No antibiotics are needed. However, it is always essential that the child drinks plenty of water.

Other pathologies

In these days, in the Pediatrics in Sondrio, there are no children hospitalized for myositis – the last case dates back to last week – and there is not even that incredible crowd that was generated in the month of February until the beginning of March. “In those weeks we had a terrible peak of activity – explains Dr. Palumbo – but now we are calmer”.