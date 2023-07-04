Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to Onana, it’s a challenge to Man United | First page

Not just Marcelo Brozovic. L’Al-Nasr, Saudi club fresh from the arrival from Inter of the Croatian midfielder, for a figure close to 18 million euros, now strong point Andrè Onana, Nerazzurri goalkeeper also followed by Manchester United on the recommendation of his former coach at the time of Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

SUPER OFFER FROM AL-NASSR – According to what the CBSthe Saudi Arabian team presented an economically very important offer to the Cameroonian, who reached the Champions League final as a protagonist, in addition to 40 million plus 5 bonuses for Inter, owner of the card: he would be the third Nerazzurri player to move to the Arab league, after Brozovic e heartyclose to reaching the mate.

