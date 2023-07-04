Home » Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to Onana, it’s a challenge to Man United | First page
Health

Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to Onana, it’s a challenge to Man United | First page

by admin
Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to Onana, it’s a challenge to Man United | First page

Not just Marcelo Brozovic. L’Al-Nasr, Saudi club fresh from the arrival from Inter of the Croatian midfielder, for a figure close to 18 million euros, now strong point Andrè Onana, Nerazzurri goalkeeper also followed by Manchester United on the recommendation of his former coach at the time of Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

SUPER OFFER FROM AL-NASSR – According to what the CBSthe Saudi Arabian team presented an economically very important offer to the Cameroonian, who reached the Champions League final as a protagonist, in addition to 40 million plus 5 bonuses for Inter, owner of the card: he would be the third Nerazzurri player to move to the Arab league, after Brozovic e heartyclose to reaching the mate.

See also  New contract for the health sector. The president of Aran illustrates all the news of the new agreement that will lead to an average increase in payrolls of 175 euros per month

You may also like

The Amazing Benefits of Aloe Vera: From Health...

«The professor left alone? Never. Enough falsehood, this...

Tania Cedeño Benavides Appointed Director of Spain’s National...

These five foods are not as healthy as...

The new cars expected in July, there is...

8 Foods You Should Never Buy at the...

WHO calls for mandatory ban on child advertising...

over 150 million for the first Stellantis «green-campus».

The reasons why eating pasta al dente is...

Winners and Losers: Mid-2023 EV Sales

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy