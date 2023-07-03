Home » Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to Onana, it’s a challenge to Man United | First page
Health

Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to Onana, it’s a challenge to Man United | First page

by admin
Not only Brozovic: maxi offer from Al-Nassr to Onana, it’s a challenge to Man United | First page

Not just Marcelo Brozovic. L’Al-Nasr, Saudi club fresh from the arrival from Inter of the Croatian midfielder, for a figure close to 18 million euros, now strong point Andrè Onana, Nerazzurri goalkeeper also followed by Manchester United on the recommendation of his former coach at the time of Ajax, Erik ten Hag.

SUPER OFFER FROM AL-NASSR – According to what the CBSthe Saudi Arabian team presented an economically very important offer to the Cameroonian, who reached the Champions League final as a protagonist, in addition to 40 million plus 5 bonuses for Inter, owner of the card: he would be the third Nerazzurri player to move to the Arab league, after Brozovic e heartyclose to reaching the mate.

See also  Malaria, the first vaccine recommended by WHO for children: how it works

You may also like

Insect Bite Allergies: Up to 3.6% of Children...

a single dose of “Klotho” improves memory

Miguel Hernández University Requests Suspension of Pre-Registration for...

Understanding and Managing Tingling in the Hand: Causes,...

Living near greenery rejuvenates you by 2 1/2...

The Giardino dei Semplici – Medicina was born...

‘Tongue scraping’ is all the rage: essential if...

Recognizing the Signs: Understanding the Symptoms of Myocardial...

Chalazion: symptoms, diagnosis and treatment

New Mental Health App Aims to Help Men...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy