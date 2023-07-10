Not only conjunctivitis: the possible causes of “encrusted” eyes in the morning

Have you woken up with crusty eyes some mornings? If yes, you are not alone. It has happened to everyone, at least once in their life, to wake up like this, but do you know what the reason is?

Many people are faced with this annoying problem when waking up, which can be caused by a number of different factors.

Recognizing the symptoms and, above all, understanding what the causes are, is of fundamental importance in order to try to understand where the problem comes from.

In this article, we shed light on the possible causes of crusty eyes in the morning, indicating some of the best remedies and useful tips to prevent them.

Causes of crusty eyes upon waking up and remedies

What are the most common causes that can lead to scale formation that almost block vision, how to prevent and solve this problem? First of all one has to understand the cause and then use the right solutions.

How to remedy crusted eyes (tantasalute.it)Dry eye: Dry eyes are one of the main causes of crusty eyes in the morning. During sleep, the eyes produce fewer tears, leading to more dryness. This lack of moisture can cause crusting around the eyelids.Infections: Eye infections such as conjunctivitis can cause pus or mucus to build up around the eyes. These secretions can harden during the night, thus creating crusty eyes upon awakening.Allergies: Seasonal allergies or allergies to specific substances can cause eyeballs to become inflamed and excessive mucus production. This condition can lead to crusting in the morning.Eyelid diseases: Some eyelid diseases such as blepharitis, characterized by inflammation and irritation of the eyelids, can cause crusting to form.

Contact with Irritants: Exposure to irritants such as smoke, dust, or chemicals can cause eye irritation, which manifests as crusting.

Fortunately, there are many remedies and tips that can help you prevent or treat the problem crusted eyes upon awakening. Here are some helpful tips.

If you experience dryness, it may help to use lubricating eye drops before going to sleep;Make sure you wash the eye area thoroughly with warm water before going to bed. You can also use warm water compresses on the eyes to remove any accumulated crusts or impurities;Try to avoid smoke, dust and other irritants that can cause irritation;Make sure you keep your surroundings clean, especially your bedroom. Remove dust regularly and use a humidifier to maintain an adequate level of humidity in the air, especially during the winter months when the air tends to be drier; During seasonal allergy times, wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from pollen and other airborne irritants;If crusted eyes persist or are accompanied by other symptoms such as redness, burning or blurred vision, it is advisable to consult a doctor or ophthalmologist. If necessary, they could prescribe specific treatments or suggest further checks.

