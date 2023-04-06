The magistrates of Caltanissetta in the motivations of the sentence on the misdirection of the investigations have no doubts: there was a participation (moral and material) in the massacre of Via D’Amelio of other subjects

The anomalous timing of the massacre – To demonstrate the interference of third parties, for the judges, there would be the anomalous timing of the massacre in Via D’Amelio (which took place just 57 days after that of Capaci). “It is not random to argue – we read – that the timing of the Via D’Amelio massacre represents an element of anomaly with respect to the traditional behavior of Cosa Nostra aimed, as a rule, at diluting its criminal actions over time in the case of institutional targets ( especially in the case of magistrates) and this in the logic of curbing the reaction activity of the institutions”.

The red diary stolen not by mobsters – Another element that leads the judges to hypothesize the involvement of a subject unrelated to Cosa Nostra is the mystery of the theft of Borsellino’s famous red diary. “Unless we hypothesize improbable scenarios – we read – of Cosa Nostra members wandering among dozens of members of the police forces, it can be considered certain that the disappearance of the red agenda is not attributable to a material activity of Cosa Nostra”.

Third parties wanted to alter the framework of the investigations – According to the judges, two fundamental details can be deduced from the theft of the red diary. “In the first place, the institutional affiliation of whoever had to materially steal the agenda. – writes the court – The elements in the field do not allow the exact identification of the natural person who proceeded with the removal of the agenda, but there is no doubt that it could only have been someone who, due to their functions, could intervene undisturbed in that specific space-time context and, based on previous knowledge, knew what was necessary or appropriate to subtract”. “Secondly, – they conclude – such an invasive, timely (and unfortunately effective) intervention in eliminating such an important probative element to reconstruct – not today, but already in 1992 – the motive for the Via D’Amelio massacre certifies the the need for subjects external to Cosa Nostra to intervene to alter the framework of the investigations, preventing it from being possible to effectively investigate the non-mafia origins of the massacre (which are added to the mafia one) and, ultimately, to reveal their involvement in the massacre of Via D’Amelio”.