The alarm goes up for the upcoming autumn season, which promises to be particularly difficult. The colder months will in fact very likely lead to a new wave of infections from Covid-19 and, at the same time, the arrival of seasonal flu is near. A ‘double threat’ for which we must prepare and the first weapon to use is vaccination which, this year, can be carried out in a ‘combo’ version, i.e. with the simultaneous administration in a single session of the anti-Covid vaccine and the ‘flu shot. A double immunization that experts strongly recommend, especially for the protection of the groups most at risk of serious complications such as the elderly and frail subjects.

The vaccines

The expected new wave of Covid will therefore cross the seasonal influence which, according to the first indications, this winter will present itself in anything but mild form. The risk is therefore that of a clogging of health facilities due to the persistence of two concomitant emergencies. To reiterate the importance of the anti-Covid vaccination, now possible with the updated anti-Omicron immunizers, is the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza: “We need to launch this further vaccination campaign with updated vaccines, which for the moment is aimed at the most fragile group. The new anti Omicron 1, 4 and 5 vaccines are all very similar and built on this variant: we will the most up-to-date vaccines will be available as soon as they are materially on the territory. If we give up on the vaccination campaign we take a sensational step back and this exposes us to greater risks in view of the autumn, also because we have a very old population that needs a protective shield “.

It should also be considered that “after two years of a decrease in the flu epidemic, what we see from the data coming from the other hemisphere is that it will be a busy season. For this reason – he clarifies Walter Ricciardiscientific advisor to the Minister of Health – it is very important, in the next autumn season, to vaccinate against the flu and the recall against Covid. “The two vaccines, he explained, can be co-administered, that is, the two can be administered doses in the same session on different arms.

The forecast of the Prevention Director of the Ministry of Health is similar Gianni Rezza, which speaks of “high intensity flu season”. This year, he stresses, “we have all the conditions for high numbers because we will be without protections such as masks and distancing, but with a widely susceptible population because the flu virus has circulated little in the previous two years. So it is important to get vaccinated”. And with regard to the issue of co-administration, Rezza stresses that “it is certainly a value, the number of sessions decreases. But it is not the only way”.

The fourth dose against Covid

Therefore, while the administration of the second booster (fourth dose) with the adapted anti Omicron 1 vaccines has already begun in the Regions, and the anti Omicron 4 and 5 immunizers will also be available soon, the start of the flu vaccination campaign is expected, which will start early from October precisely because of the need to provide incentives for protection given the concomitance with the pandemic. Hence the request of family doctors to speed up the arrival of the flu: “Last year – explains Elisabetta Alti, of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners Fimmg – the regions handed us the vaccines at the end of November, when it was too late , because the flu was already coming and everyone was focused on vaccinating against Covid “.

Compared to the pandemic trend in Italy, however, there are 23,161 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health (yesterday 6,415). The victims are 93, 60 more than yesterday, and the rate is 12.5%, rising. In hospitals, there are 163 hospitalized in intensive care, 7 less than yesterday, while the hospitalized in ordinary wards are 3,868 (+121).