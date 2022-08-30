Girls should not only be cute in person, but their mobile phones should also be super cute! Have you ever seen someone put an emoji on the right side of time? That’s actually done with the “Focus Mode” updated in iOS 15! Just make sure that the iPhone has been updated to the iOS 15 version, we can use the “Focus Mode” to customize the pattern in the upper left corner of the iPhone, and see if you want to display small icons such as hearts, stars or smiley faces. Without further ado, let’s teach you how to choose your favorite emoji and put them on the iPhone status bar!

If you say you want to focus on a specific activity, you can customize the provided “focus mode” options (such as “driving”, “personal”, “sleep” or “work”), or create a “custom focus mode”, You can mute notifications or only allow notifications from people and apps that match your Focus Mode; for example, set a Work Focus Mode and only allow notifications from colleagues and apps you need for work. At the same time, you can also customize a home screen page that only contains apps related to your “Focus Mode”, and make this page the only page you can access during the “Focus Mode” period~

How to Customize iPhone Top Left Emoji

*Be sure to update to iOS 15!

Go to iPhone’s “Settings” >> Find “Focus Mode” >> Click “+” in the upper right corner >> Select “Customize” to start customizing your own focus mode

1. After entering the settings, firstly give you a name for the focus mode, and then you can choose the color and pattern you like! There are a lot of emojis below to choose from, basically all of them can cope with our usual interests or living habits.

2. After choosing the pattern and color, you will be asked to add someone who can disturb you when the focus mode is on. Everyone knows who to add. The editor only knows that you should never add a boss or a colleague!

3. The next step is to select an APP that can send notifications to you when the focus mode is turned on. If you will use the focus mode for a long time, you must pay attention, otherwise you may be confused why no one has sent you a message. (Or you didn’t have any friends…

After setting, your focus mode is complete. If you want to quickly turn on the focus mode you set, just go to the home page and pull down the control center, and press and hold “Focus Mode” to quickly turn it on.

After selecting it, the pattern you just set will appear in the upper left corner and on the lock screen! Isn’t it super cute? Personally, the only thing that is a pity is that the color we set just now cannot be displayed on the upper left of the main page, but the whole is still very personal and super healing. Hurry up and show it to the good sisters around you!