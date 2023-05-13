Not only for competitive athletes: sports physiotherapy in Bühl

Even non-competitive athletes benefit from sports physiotherapy

Sports physiotherapy is not only relevant for competitive athletes.

BUHL. Many amateur athletes believe that sports physiotherapy is only relevant for professional and competitive athletes. But that’s a mistake, knows Andreas Macau, the managing director of Athletico Bühl. Recreational athletes can also benefit enormously from sports physiotherapy – and for several reasons.

Professional training structure and support in sports physiotherapy

During training, mistakes can quickly creep in, which can also make it difficult for recreational athletes. A lack of warm-up, wrong stretching or incorrect execution of movements often occur with amateur athletes. On the one hand, such inaccuracies often prevent progress in the athletic development of the athlete. In the worst case, they can even lead to pain, improper strain and injuries. This is why professional advice for recreational athletes from a sports physiotherapist is so important.

Sports physiotherapy after injury

After an injury, the therapist can support the athlete’s recovery not only with professionally instructed exercises or physical therapy. Sports physiotherapists also work closely with the treating physicians to ensure the best possible treatment. Regular success checks show whether the therapy goals are being achieved or not. In this way, the therapy plan can be continuously adjusted as needed during the treatment.

Sports physiotherapy offers a wide range of treatment methods. In addition to targeted exercises to build muscle, to promote endurance, coordination and strength with or without equipment, massages and physical treatment methods can also be part of the support provided to athletes. Cold and heat therapy or electrotherapy can be used, for example, to relieve pain and the consequences of overexertion, to stimulate blood circulation or to accelerate muscle growth.

Athletico Bühl: sports physiotherapy according to individual needs

“A sensible, effective combination of measures is important,” advises Andreas Macau, “because the treatment plan should always be based on the individual needs of the patient and also take into account the type of sport they practice”. In this way, recreational athletes also take a lot of positive things with them from the professional feedback, the instructions and the specialist knowledge of the sports physiotherapists and ensure that they continue to enjoy sports for a long time.

