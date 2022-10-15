Carbohydrates, do you know which foods they are contained in? Not only in bread, pasta and rice. Here is the complete list and guide on how to hire them

For most of us the word carbohydrates refer immediately to pasta, bread and rice. True but only partially as there are many other foods which contain these essential nutrients for our body. In fact, these are very important foods, primary source of energy for the physicist so much so that they are considered our “gasoline”.

Precisely for this reason, when a more controlled diet is followed, they should never be completely eliminated. Removing them even for a short time from your diet is a mistake that should never be made. This is why it is important to know which foods carbohydrates are found in to balance the doses and eat with awareness and in a thoughtful way.

Also because we must never lose sight of the guidelines of theHigher Institute of Health indicating that the 45-60% of daily calories it should come right on carbohydrates. So let’s see how to calibrate everything and what are the other foods that contain them.

Carbohydrates where they are found: the list of foods and how to eat them

I carbohydrates are found mainly in cereals: not only wheat but also kamut, rice, corn, barley, spelled, oats, rye that is why we are used to considering pasta, bread and rice as the main sources of these nutrients.

It must be borne in mind, however, that carbohydrates are also present in important quantities in legumes and in potatoes, that’s why these should never be combined with pasta. Then there are the verdure which contain a certain amount but which are not absorbed in the digestive processes but favor a correct functioning of the intestine. And then there is also the fruit: we find carbohydrates in chestnutsnell’White grapesin the mandarins and in banana. In smaller quantities also in apples and pears, apricots, melon and watermelon.

How to regulate the hiring then? The important thing to preserve our health is to keep in mind that: overdoing it leads to gaining weight also increasing the risk of diabetes, obesity and the occurrence of caries especially if you take simple carbohydrates such as sugars found in alcoholic or carbonated drinks and sweets, obesity and dental caries. On the other hand, however, also ttoo few carbohydrates they are not good because they present tasks to the physicist. You run the risk of losing strength always feeling tired and with little energy.