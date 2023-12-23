Not only Long Covid, but also “long flu”: how to recognize it – breaking latest news

“Long Flu” Study Shows Long-Term Negative Health Effects

A new study published in Lancet Infectious Diseases by Washington University in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System indicates that seasonal flu can cause long-term negative effects, especially on the lungs and respiratory tract. The study, which covered the 18 months following the infection, compared the risks of death, hospitalization, and 94 disorders in patients who were hospitalized for Sars-CoV-2 and influenza viruses.

The senior author of the study, Ziyad Al-Aly, explained, “The study illustrates the high number of deaths and health problems following hospitalization for Covid or seasonal flu. Both viruses can cause long-term illness.” The study found that patients who required hospitalization for Covid or flu increased the risk of death, readmission to the hospital, and health problems of various kinds.

The study also revealed that the risks were higher after Covid than after influenza. Over the entire 18-month period, Covid patients faced a 50% higher risk of death than those with influenza. The risks for hospitalizations, especially in intensive care, were also higher in the Covid group compared to the flu group. However, the flu presented higher risks for the lungs than Covid.

Al-Aly emphasized the importance of increasing vaccination coverage for both Covid and seasonal flu to prevent severe illness and reduce the risk of hospitalizations and death, particularly for vulnerable categories such as the elderly and immunocompromised people.

Another study by Queen Mary University of London, published in EClinicalMedicine, shows that people may experience prolonged discomfort after acute respiratory infections, which can test negative for Covid, such as the cold, flu, or pneumonia. The study revealed that the most common symptoms include cough, stomach pain, and diarrhea more than four weeks after the initial infection.

The study highlights the difficulty in diagnosing and treating “long infections,” which are challenging due to the lack of testing and the wide array of possible symptoms. More research is needed to understand why some people experience prolonged symptoms after acute respiratory infections.

These studies bring attention to the long-term health effects of both Covid and seasonal flu, shedding light on the importance of vaccination and the need for increased awareness and research in this area.

