ANCONA – Thanks to an agreement with the CNA – Impresa Donna and CNA Marche, the activity of the Pink Room in the Oncological Clinic of the AOU of the Marches has resumed. It is a space dedicated to the well-being of women following an oncological path: an all-pink room that goes beyond traditional medical treatments. It is not a clinic, but a time and space for special care, to dedicate to women what can be used to face their physical appearance in a positive sense and manage any aesthetic discomfort caused by care treatments. «The Pink Room is an all-female space that fully supports, not only from a purely clinical point of view, women to take back their future in hand» explained the General Manager of the Marche University Hospital, Armando Marco Gozzini. «Women and men are different and therefore require different approaches, treatments and therapies – he continues – let’s think of breast cancer which modifies a visible part of a woman’s body and, therefore, of the different psychological implications between the two sexes. Taking care of a person necessarily means taking into account gender differences which do not only concern the manifestation of pathologies or risk factors, but also the response of the social context: this is the meaning and value of the Pink Room». The diagnosis of cancer in a woman, in any organ, regardless of age and the moment of life in which the person has to face it, always represents a traumatic event that triggers a series of emotions, thoughts, experiences , of bodily and psychological sensations, of changes and questions that upset the person. Diagnosis is followed by treatments, sometimes mutilating in body and spirit. The Councilor for Health, Filippo Saltamartini, sent a thought of him as he was unable to participate in the inauguration ceremony: «The Pink Room is an absolutely important aspect for the psyche of women who undergo neoplastic therapy. These women have to face a physical change, linked for example to hair loss, or in the case of breast cancer they see their body image change. That’s why I think it’s an important service for psychological support: it’s concrete help to rediscover one’s femininity thanks to the commitment of professionals who put their skills at their service».

The changing body

The identity and image of one’s body change, which is that part of us that relates to others: one has to deal with a breast that is no longer the same as before or that is no longer there, with a scar , with the radiotherapy tattoo, very small but permanent, with the increase or decrease in weight, with hair loss in a world where the sense of aesthetics has a fundamental importance. And this is why the “La nuova me” – Pink Day in the Pink Room” project was born, conceived and organized by the Oncological Clinic and the University Hospital Foundation of the Marche in 2016 for women suffering from tumors who belong to the Hospital – Marche University where free consultations are periodically provided by external professionals (experts in make-up, beauticians, hair stylists, experts in relaxation techniques and holistic psychotherapy) and internal specialists (dermatologists, nutritionists, plastic surgeons, etc.) with the The objective of enhancing the “new self-image” by accepting the inevitable consequences of treatments and regaining one’s sense of identity and femininity, in balance with oneself and with the “world“.

500 performances in 3 years

«In the first 3 years of activity, the Pink Room welcomed over 150 cancer patients, for a total of around 500 services provided – underlines Professor Rossana Berardi, Director of the Oncological Clinic of the Marche AOU – during the pandemic period we converted some activities in telematic mode, but resuming today in the presence thanks to the great help of qualified professionals and the CNA Marche represents a renewed opportunity for patients, who have never stopped asking for it. It was in the Pink Room that a group of Dragonesses was formed who bring their strength and their testimony for the benefit of all the patients».

Marisa Carnevali, President of the Marche University Hospital Foundation onlus: «Starting off again with the Pink Room after the long period of the pandemic: we promised it and it was a goal that the Foundation, with the Oncological Clinic, had also set itself. Today is a beautiful and great day, because the framework agreement with CNA Impresa Donna Marche will guarantee strong work by a large team of beauticians and hair stylists. Then having the support and closeness of the Associations present in the Clinic will mean being ever more present and giving the right responses of attention and care to our women”. After a forced break due to the pandemic, the Pink Room resumes and strengthens its activities, thanks to an agreement with the CNA Impresa Donna and CNA Marche which will make certified professionals (beauticians and Hair Stylists) available in the sector.

Patrizia Tiranti, president of Impresa Donna CNA Marche: «for women who fall ill with cancer, especially breast cancer, a triple front opens up. The medical one, with a difficult course of treatment between radio and chemo which is invasive for the body, the psychological one that all those who have been diagnosed with cancer are well aware of and the aesthetic one, which for women often means no longer recognizing their own body which changes with the disease. Cna Impresa Donna and Cna Benessere with the associated beauticians make themselves available free of charge to women suffering from cancer to face their physical appearance in a positive sense and to manage any aesthetic discomfort caused by the therapies”.