In the European Union (EU), 45% of people say they never exercise or play sport, and one in three people have insufficient levels of physical activity, according to the latest specific Eurobarometer survey. This leads to millions of cases of noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) that worsen people’s health and burden economies. A new report from WHO and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) – “Step up! Tackling the burden of insufficient physical activity in Europe” – explains how increasing physical activity to recommended levels could prevent thousands of premature deaths in the EU and save billions in healthcare spending.

Saving 10,000 lives a year

“Regular physical activity is one of the most important things people can do for a healthy life. Not only does it significantly reduce the risk of numerous non-communicable diseases, but it also improves mental health and increases well-being,” he says. Kremlin Wickramasinghe, Acting Head of the WHO European Office for the Prevention and Control of Noncommunicable Diseases.

“WHO recommends at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, and every movement counts for better health. Our latest report shows that if everyone in the EU were to meet WHO-recommended levels of physical activity, more than 10,000 premature deaths could be prevented each year.”

The new report produced in collaboration with the OECD and with EU funding shows the potential impact that increasing levels of physical activity would have on the health of the EU population and economy.

Making the EU more active: the benefits

According to the publication, increasing physical activity to the minimum recommended levels in the EU would prevent 11.5 million new cases of non-communicable diseases by 2050, including 3.8 million cases of cardiovascular disease, 3.5 million cases of depression, nearly 1 million cases of type 2 diabetes and more than 400,000 cases of various cancers. Achieving the goal of 300 minutes of physical activity per week would prevent another 16 million cases of NCDs.

Additionally, the report presents the calculated potential economic benefits of increased physical activity in Purchasing Power Parities (PPPs), currency conversion rates that seek to equalize the purchasing power of different currencies by eliminating differences in levels of prices between countries.

Today, Germany, Italy and France have the highest burden of insufficient physical activity on health expenditure in the EU. The WHO/OECD report estimates that these 3 countries will spend on average PPP €2 billion, PPP €1.3 billion and PPP €1 billion respectively on the treatment of diseases related to insufficient physical activity each year between 2022 and 2050.

“Our modeling study clearly shows that increased physical activity levels are not only great for health, but will create a positive effect on any country’s economy, returning €1.7 of economic benefits for every €1 invested “, he has declared Michele Cecchini, Head of the OECD Work Program Group on Public Health.

Overall, if EU countries tackled physical inactivity in their entire population, they would save an average of 0.6% of their health budget. This is almost €8 billion PPP per year, more than the total annual healthcare expenditure of Lithuania and Luxembourg combined.

Physical activity has decreased during COVID-19

WHO/OECD report highlights need for a more active future as countries reopen after COVID-19 restrictions.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen many countries introduce nationwide movement restrictions, has had a negative impact on physical activity levels in the EU. More than half of respondents to the latest Eurobarometer survey said they had reduced their level of physical activity, with 34% exercising less frequently and 18% stopping completely.

Against this backdrop, the WHO/OECD report proposes policy measures that can increase physical activity levels and make people more aware of its health benefits.

Reversing the trend: which policies will work?

“Many countries have already taken promising steps in this direction. But there are still plenty of opportunities to learn from each other’s successes. For example, schemes to promote active travel to school or work are present in only 14 and 17 respectively out of the 27 EU Member States,’ added Dr Wickramasinghe.

There are a wide range of policy options to increase physical activity levels, which improve population health, as well as reduce health expenditure:

– specific programs in schools, workplaces and the health system

– policies to increase access to sports facilities

– town planning, environment and transport policies

– communication and information policies.

As physical activity is a complex behaviour, a comprehensive policy package is needed to target all its factors simultaneously, with sufficient and sustained funding and robust evaluation. The measures are fully in line with the WHO European Work Program 2020-2025, which promotes joint action for better health in all 53 Member States of the WHO European Region.

February 18, 2023

