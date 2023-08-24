Two cases of Dengue in Italy confirmed, one in Lazio and the other in Lombardy, and not related to travel to endemic areas for the infection.

It reports them the Ministry of Health underlining that the two patients are on the mend and all the procedures for the prophylaxis and disinfestation of the places involved have been activated. With the support of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, the dicacastery is monitoring the situation on the national territory.

Dengue in Italy, two confirmed cases

“In both cases – adds the note – the National Blood Center and the National Transplant Center have activated all the necessary measures for the prevention of transmission from blood and blood component donations from potentially viraemic asymptomatic donors and the Regions have started monitoring measures and control of vectors in places frequented by cases, as required by the National Plan for Surveillance, Prevention and Response to Arboviruses (Pna) 2020-2025, active throughout the Italian territory. Epidemiological and entomological investigations continue to verify places of exposure and possible transmission chains.

The ministry adds that “the two cases have been reported to the ECDC (European Center for Disease Prevention and Control). This event – he underlines – is part of the European context in which the Dengue virus is transmitted by the Aedes albopictus mosquito, now permanently present in most of Europe. Autochthonous cases have recently been identified in France. Since the beginning of 2023, 79 imported cases have been identified in Italy, which do not differ in clinical characteristics and course from the native ones.

So is Dengue

Dengue – informs the Higher Institute of Health in its in-depth study published on its title and dedicated to West Nile Virus, Dengue and other arbovirus diseases, situation and prevention – is caused by four very similar viruses (Den-1, Den-2, Den -3 and Den-4) and is transmitted to humans by mosquito bites that have, in turn, stung an infected person. So you don’t have direct contagion between humans, even though humans are the main host of the virus. The virus circulates in the infected person’s blood for 2-7 days, during which time the mosquito can pick it up and pass it on to others. In the western hemisphere, the main vector is the Aedes aegypti mosquito, although cases transmitted by Aedes albopictus (so-called ‘tiger mosquito’) have been reported. In recent decades, the spread of Dengue has increased in many tropical regions and outbreaks of local transmission have been confirmed in some European countries including Italy.

In the countries of the northern hemisphere, particularly in Europe, it constitutes a danger from a global health perspective, given that it manifests itself above all as an imported and public health disease due to the risk of local transmission. Dengue virus infections are usually mild, and the majority of people who get the virus develop no symptoms. Occasionally, however, the virus can cause serious illness that requires medical attention.

Symptoms

The disease gives rise to even very high fever within 5-6 days of the mosquito bite. The fever is accompanied by headache, pain around and behind the eyes, severe pain in muscles and joints, nausea and vomiting, skin irritations which may appear over most of the body 3-4 days after the onset of fever. Typical symptoms are often absent in children. The diagnosis is usually suspected based on symptoms, but is confirmed with laboratory tests looking for the virus or for specific antibodies in blood samples. In Italy, Chikungunya, Dengue, Zika, West Nile, Usutu, Tick-borne Encephalitis (Tbe) and neuro-invasive infections by Toscana virus are subject to special surveillance, with West Nile currently the most common.