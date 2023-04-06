news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 APR – Childhood is no longer synonymous with serenity: according to the survey “What’s Worrying America’s Kids”, conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Nemours KidsHealth, the most visited website in the USA specializing in content on children’s health, in fact, over one in three children aged 9-13 (37%) worries at least once a week, above all for reasons relating to school (64%) and friendships (41%), and the level of concern increases with age. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDCs) have documented high levels of anxiety and worry among adolescents. Nemours KidsHealth engaged 504 9-13 year olds to better understand their concerns.



The growing youth mental health crisis requires parents, carers, teachers and health professionals to work together to ensure our young people get the support and resources they need,” said Lawrence Moss, president and chief executive officer of Nemours Children’s Health.



The survey found that most children (86%) report being worried, and one in three (37%) worry once a week or more. One in three children (33%) feel they worry more than most children her age.



Children worry mostly about school (64%) and friends or friendships (41%). More than one in three children (35%) care about the health of the people they love. They also worry about their appearance (65%) and about being bullied (55%). Regarding the effects of worry, many children report feeling distracted or unable to concentrate (40%), sad or unhappy (36%), or not wanting to talk to anyone (34%). Others report feeling sick or having stomach pain (23%) or headache (21%). (HANDLE).

