“Not with us, but it’s not deportation” – breaking latest news

FROM OUR REPORTER

LONDON (ENGLAND) – At around 12, more than 400 guests arrive at the Italian embassy. Giorgia Meloni’s official visit to London ends with a reception. You make a brief speech, underlining the Â«successÂ» of the meetings with the British government, then you give yourself to the reporters by returning to one of the topics addressed with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who here he is fighting to pass a very tough law against illegal immigration. Landings “are a common problem that needs to be stemmed” e all solutions are good, even the temporary sending of illegal migrants to Rwanda. That “it’s not a deportation”, remarks the prime minister, while she allows herself a few dozen selfies and quick presentations with many of the guests. Italy is not thinking about the British model: “It is not an initiative that we are foreseeing”, points out. But the prime minister sees nothing wrong with it, the problem must be tackled with “pragmatism”, without recounting it “on the basis of the matrix of governments”.

For Meloni there is a «racist» attitude in those who point the finger at Rwanda, suggesting "that it would be a country that does not respect rights, inadequate". Instead, it is a matter of "an agreement between free states in which the safety of people is guaranteed". If you find "solutions to prevent congestion from happening all in the same places, that helps", he summarizes, recalling that he has always supported the idea of ​​hotspots on African soil. It's not about "treating them like criminals", continues Meloni, but we must not forget that "it is illegal to cross the borders of a nation without respecting the rules". Concepts that also emerge when receiving the Grotius first dal think tank conservatore Policy Exchange. Meloni touches keys that call a standing ovation from the audience, who agree that the defense of Ukraine is showing how "freedom is worth more than missiles and tanks". And he quotes Churchill, but also Tolkien e Roger Scruton, references that are understood and appreciated by the members of the Sunak government: the Minister of Industry Kemi Badenoch and the Foreign Minister, James Cleverly which dwells, and compliments, precisely on the quotations of the two intellectuals in the pantheon of Tory culture.