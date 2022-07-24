Listen to the audio version of the article

The sale on Amazon has just started (with some discounts), the official website nothing.tech and that of WindTre and to have it you have to spend no less than 499 euros. We are therefore talking about a mid-range smartphone (high) but compared to all the others the Nothing Phone (1), the first highly anticipated creature born from the startup of Carl Pei, the founder of OnePlus, is objectively a different device. In its construction technique and aesthetics, for its completely transparent rear body and the presence of 900 functional LEDs that can light up in a completely customizable way through the Glyph interface.

And for a user experience that, as Pei says, “we hope marks the beginning of a change in a sector that is stagnant today”. Inside, for example, there is a coil for wireless charging with the edges cut to accommodate the aesthetic lines of the phone and the design component also dictates the material value, see the metal and plastic components (half of these derived from bio materials) that are paired with the 100% recycled aluminum frame. Nothing Phone (1) is a sui generis modular smartphone (only part of the structure is modular) and marks a new frontier in the way of conceiving mobile phones. Without, of course, sacrificing performance. In fact, in the hardware we find a 6.55-inch Hdr 10+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x1080 pixels, a double camera with sensors (Sony and Samsung) from 50 Megapixels, a 4500 mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G + processor. All seasoned with a large battery of sensors (including the one for fingerprint recognition integrated into the screen) and the Nothing OS operating system based on Android 12, which promises great fluidity and absence of bloatware, and therefore free from the weight of applications. “Useless” usually installed by manufacturers (only those of Google are loaded). And then, last but not least, here are precious elements such as native support for viewing NFT in the image gallery or the possibility of associating the phone with a Tesla account to unlock the doors or remotely turn on the car air conditioning, directly from the mobile phone settings. Will it be a product that people line up outside the shops for? Maybe not, but that it is different (and a lot) from all the others there is no doubt.