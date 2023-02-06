Competition: Public competition, for exams, for the full-time and permanent employment of n. 5 units of non-managerial personnel with the profile of Technical Services Officer (expert in health matters) – Management Engineer, to be classified in the third functional area – salary range F1 of the role of employees of the Ministry of Health (COMPETENCE CODE 816)

Competition: Public competition, for exams, for the full-time and permanent employment of n. 5 units of non-managerial personnel with the profile of Technical Services Officer (expert in health matters), to be classified in the third functional area – salary range F1 of the role of employees of the Ministry of Health (COMPETITION CODE 817)

Reference date: 09/09/2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

