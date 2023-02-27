Con decree of the Minister of Health 20 January 2023 the duration of the working table for the promotion of physical activity and the protection of health in sports activities has been extended and the integration of its composition with a representative of citizens’ and patients’ associations or organizations engaged at national level on health issues and with expertise and experience in physical activity promotion (up to a maximum of three).

In order to identify the Associations interested in being part of the Working Table, a public notice was announced for the presentation of expressions of interest, addressed to associations or organizations of citizens and patients, which operate on health issues at national level, have expertise and experience in the field of physical activity promotion and meet the following requirements:

representativeness on the national territory and location of the offices on the same territory

documented activity in the field of promotion of physical activity.

Associations intending to express their interest must send the documentation indicated in the notice to:

Ministry of Health – General Directorate of Health Prevention, Office 8, pec address [email protected] by 8 March 2023.

The Table was set up with decree of the Minister of Health 25 July 2019 and subsequent amendments, in compliance with the provisions of the State-Regions Agreement of 7 March 2019, concerning the adoption of the Guidelines on physical activity for the different age groups and with reference to physiological and pathophysiological situations and specific subgroups of population.

The Board, which operates on the basis of scientific evidence, to define or update recommendations relating to various pathophysiological situations, has drawn up the Guidelines on physical activity. Revision of the recommendations for the different age groups and physiological situations and new recommendations for specific pathologies”, adopted with the State-Regions Agreement of 3 November 2021, and is currently engaged in the issues of promoting physical activity in people with transplants, diabetes mellitus musculoskeletal disorders and sarcopenia.

Consultation