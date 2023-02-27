Home Health Notice of integration of the working table “Promotion of physical activity and health protection in sports”
Health

Notice of integration of the working table “Promotion of physical activity and health protection in sports”

by admin
Notice of integration of the working table “Promotion of physical activity and health protection in sports”

Con decree of the Minister of Health 20 January 2023 the duration of the working table for the promotion of physical activity and the protection of health in sports activities has been extended and the integration of its composition with a representative of citizens’ and patients’ associations or organizations engaged at national level on health issues and with expertise and experience in physical activity promotion (up to a maximum of three).

In order to identify the Associations interested in being part of the Working Table, a public notice was announced for the presentation of expressions of interest, addressed to associations or organizations of citizens and patients, which operate on health issues at national level, have expertise and experience in the field of physical activity promotion and meet the following requirements:

  • representativeness on the national territory and location of the offices on the same territory

  • documented activity in the field of promotion of physical activity.

Associations intending to express their interest must send the documentation indicated in the notice to:

  • Ministry of Health – General Directorate of Health Prevention, Office 8, pec address [email protected] by 8 March 2023.

The Table was set up with decree of the Minister of Health 25 July 2019 and subsequent amendments, in compliance with the provisions of the State-Regions Agreement of 7 March 2019, concerning the adoption of the Guidelines on physical activity for the different age groups and with reference to physiological and pathophysiological situations and specific subgroups of population.

The Board, which operates on the basis of scientific evidence, to define or update recommendations relating to various pathophysiological situations, has drawn up the Guidelines on physical activity. Revision of the recommendations for the different age groups and physiological situations and new recommendations for specific pathologies”, adopted with the State-Regions Agreement of 3 November 2021, and is currently engaged in the issues of promoting physical activity in people with transplants, diabetes mellitus musculoskeletal disorders and sarcopenia.

Consultation

See also  Multi-platform "Two Point Campus" decided to release-Technology News-Sina News Center

You may also like

instead they sent me 58 different nurses in...

AUSL Modena – Formigine: generosity stops at Villa...

AUSL Modena – Portable, wireless and cutting-edge, the...

Xiaomi at MWC 2023: these will be the...

to save our skin we should wash less

Serie A: Milan-Atalanta 2-0, Pioli second with Ibra...

Does laxative abuse increase the risk of dementia?

Covid: EFSA-ECDC study, mink still at risk –...

Transplants, from Singapore a new method to preserve...

Inappropriate access to the Emergency Department. “More frequent...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy