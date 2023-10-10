Home » Notice to consumers, presence of sildenafil in food supplements
Notice to consumers, presence of sildenafil in food supplements

Notice to consumers, presence of sildenafil in food supplements

Through the European alert system for food and feed – RASFF, the seizure of n. 10,848 sachets of food supplements in which the presence of sildenafila substance with pharmacological activity and therefore prohibited in food supplements.

The notification RASFF 2023.6507 was carried out by the PCF of Trieste and transmitted to the European Commission.

The two supplements seized, produced in Türkiye, are:

EPIMEDYUMLU MACUN Bitkisel Karisimli multi-dose packs containing 12 sachets (total weight 144 g) WONDERFUL HONEY multi-dose packs containing 12 sachets (total weight 144 g)

The two supplements, which were not notified in Italy, appear from subsequent checks to be purchasable on various Italian online sites.

Similar reports have been made in past years by various European states and also by the FDA

It is therefore recommended not to consume these products.

