Home Health Notice – Updates of Ministry of Health tenders (Code 814 – Code 815)
Health

Notice – Updates of Ministry of Health tenders (Code 814 – Code 815)

by admin
Notice – Updates of Ministry of Health tenders (Code 814 – Code 815)

Competition: Full-time and permanent employment of n. 11 units of non-managerial personnel with the profile of administrative legal officer (expert in health matters), to be classified in the third functional area – salary range F1 of the role of employees of the Ministry of Health (COMPETITION CODE 814)

Competition: Full-time and permanent employment of n. 15 units of non-managerial personnel with the profile of economic-financial administrative officer (expert in health matters), to be classified in the third functional area – salary bracket F1 of the role of employees of the Ministry of Health (COMPETENCE CODE 815)

Reference date: 10/25/2022

See also  Always talking about too high cholesterol and blood sugar and we often forget this mirror of health value

You may also like

early diagnosis revealed in one study

Kean, Vlahovic, Chiesa, the U23 and the reforms...

Healthcare communication: a team of experts to build...

Is drinking ginseng good for health? Here’s what...

Female genital mutilation Italy is not immune –...

DAY AGAINST FEMALE GENITAL MUTILATION: AWARENESS RAISING BY...

What to eat after the gym

modeling clay – Tiger

Gb: the largest health strike underway, serious inconvenience...

extraordinary checks on hairdressers, 4 salons closed and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy