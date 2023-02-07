Of Health editorial

A batch of traditional raw salami was withdrawn from the market following a report from the Ministry of Health. For their part, the French authorities have found Salmonella in some vegan cheeses

A batch of traditional Agrisalumeria Luiset raw salami was withdrawn from the market, as a precaution, due to the possible presence of Salmonella and Listeria bacteria. The alert recommends not consuming and returning the salami to the point of sale purchased. The lot affected by the food recall, as we learn from the Ministry of Health website, is number 121222 and relates to traditional raw salami sold in sizes of 400 and 700 grams. The Salmonella bacterium, such as that of Listeria monocytogenes, typical of food products eaten raw. Foods at risk of being contaminated are meat and cured meats, raw eggs, milk and derivatives, fruit and vegetables. As with most bacteria, they do not survive pasteurization and cooking processes. Salmonella is one of the most frequent causes of foodborne illness in the industrialized world and responsible for over 50% of all gastrointestinal infections. Listeriosis can manifest itself as acute febrile gastroenteritis typical of food poisoning, but also in an invasive form, with a severe clinical picture and high mortality rates especially in frail subjects such as newborns, the elderly, pregnant women and immunosuppressed adults. .