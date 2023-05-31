NoTobacco Day, the use of vape products has increased among young people – Medicine

news-txt”>

“As regards minors, it is right that they should neither vape nor smoke. I analyzed the data of the American federal surveys with great interest: it is also true that in America the rate and prevalence of the use of vaping products among young people has increased , however the truly fundamental fact is that all this has led to the clear eradication of combustible smoke in these populations”. Professor Riccardo Polosa, founder of Coehar (Center of Excellence for the acceleration of harm reduction) said it on the occasion of the Coehar national conference of the University of Catania promoted for No Tobacco Day 2023. “In my opinion – continued Polosa – it is the most important message that no one wants to talk about. The best solution to the smoking problem is to quit permanently and completely. However, if you don’t want to or can’t do it, it is essential to consider a lower-risk alternative to clean nicotine consumption.”