Nourish the skin after the summer: 6 masks to make at home with very few ingredients

After the summer holidays it is important to take care of the skin to restore its hydration, brightness and health: with some ingredients that can be found at home it will be easy to prepare natural masks that will give new brightness to the face

Summer is a great season to enjoy the sun, sea and time outdoors. However prolonged exposure to the sun, salt and chlorine from swimming pools can leave the skin dehydrated, dull and damaged. Luckily, there are many DIY natural face masks that can be prepared to restore skin vitality and achieve a natural glow.

In fact, after the summer, the skin deserves a little pampering and extra care. With some ingredients present at home, natural compounds can be made to restore the beauty of the skin gently but effectively. However, you should always do a test on a small area of ​​skin to check for any allergic reactions.

Masks to prepare at home

With a few genuine ingredients, preparing the most suitable mask for your skin will be simple and fun and, above all, you will immediately notice the benefits, the skin will be hydrated, soft to the touch and shinier.

Six masks to prepare at home with natural ingredients for a luminous and hydrated skin – Tantasalute.itAvocado and Honey Mask: avocado is full of healthy fats and vitamins that moisturize the skin, while honey has antibacterial and soothing properties. Simply mash a ripe avocado and mix it with a tablespoon or two of honey. Then apply the mask to your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off.Oatmeal and Yogurt Mask: Oats are a great natural exfoliant that can help remove dead skin cells that have built up over the summer. Mix the oats with natural yoghurt to create a paste to apply and massage into the skin leaving it on for fifteen minutes before rinsing off.Cucumber Mask: cucumbers are known for their soothing and moisturizing properties. Blend a cucumber and apply the juice obtained on the face. Leave it on for about 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.Lemon and Honey Mask: lemon is rich in vitamin C which can brighten the skin and reduce dark spots caused by the sun. Mix the juice of half a lemon with a spoonful of honey and apply it on the skin. Leave for 10-15 minutes and rinse thoroughly.Coconut Sugar Mask: Coconut is an amazing natural moisturizer. Mix grated coconut with sugar to create an exfoliating scrub. Gently massage into damp skin to remove dead skin cells for softer skin.Aloe Vera Mask: aloe vera is famous for its soothing and moisturizing properties. Apply the fresh aloe vera gel directly to the skin and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. This mask will help reduce inflammation and keep your skin feeling fresh.