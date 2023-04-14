Lorenzo Musetti signed a monumental feat at the Montecarlo Masters 1000, defeating the number 1 in the world and qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Monaco clay court tournament. The Italian tennis player is managed to beat the star Novak Djokovic, writing a new page in the history of Italian tennis.



The Tuscan has triumphed in comeback with the score of 4-6, 7-5, 6-4: after losing the first set, he managed to get even the score with great mastery and then he also tamed the rain, managing the interruption of about an hour and outclassing the Balkan in the third fraction. Novak Djokovic analyzed his performance at the press conference: “I feel terrible after playing like this, honestly. But congratulations to him. He remained decisive in the important moments, that’s all. Congratulations to him. We go forward”.

The Serbian then continued: “You always hope for a good day, but I know I’m not playing great and he’s playing very well, so I knew it was going to be tough. I don’t think it’s catastrophic, but the feeling is bad now because I lost. Congratulations to my opponent, I’m going forward.” And on the next competitive appointment: “Next week I will play Banja Luka”.

Photo: Photo LiveMedia/Matthieu Mirville/DPPI

