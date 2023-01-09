New president of the School of Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont. Professor Gianluca Gaidano, professor of blood diseases and director of the Hematology unit of the Maggiore hospital as well as the rector’s delegate for internationalization and research, was elected with 114 preferences out of 120 voters.

Gaidano, who will remain in office until 2025, succeeds Marco Krengli who chaired the School of Medicine for two terms, from 2017 to today. The School of Medicine coordinates the activities of the two departments of Translational Medicine, to which Gaidano himself belongs, and of Health Sciences which manage the degree courses and masters in the fields of medicine and biotechnology.

The master's degree course in Medical Biotechnology wanted by Gaidano was the first entirely in English of the Eastern Piedmont University and over the years the new president of the School of Medicine has become a point of reference within the university as regards the reception of foreign students who participate in large numbers in its field of study. As part of his task linked to the internationalization of the university, Gaidano follows with particular participation the inclusion of refugee students, especially Syrians, who arrive at the Upo thanks to the university corridors.