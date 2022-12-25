Gianluca Gaidano is the new president of the School of Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont.

Full professor of blood diseases at the Department of Translational Medicine, Gianluca Gaidano directs the complex structure of the university management of Hematology of the Maggiore della Carità university hospital in Novara and was delegate of the Rector for Internationalization and Research.

Professor Gaidano was elected with 114 preferences (120 voters, 6 blank ballots); he succeeds Professor Marco Krengli who has chaired the School of Medicine from 2017 to today. Gaidano will remain in office for the three-year period 2022-2025.

The School of Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont coordinates the entire educational offer in the medical, health and biotechnology fields provided by the Departments of Translational Medicine and Health Sciences in all Upo educational centres.