Home Health Novara, Gianluca Gaidano new president of the School of Medicine
Health

Novara, Gianluca Gaidano new president of the School of Medicine

by admin
Novara, Gianluca Gaidano new president of the School of Medicine

Gianluca Gaidano is the new president of the School of Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont.

Full professor of blood diseases at the Department of Translational Medicine, Gianluca Gaidano directs the complex structure of the university management of Hematology of the Maggiore della Carità university hospital in Novara and was delegate of the Rector for Internationalization and Research.

Professor Gaidano was elected with 114 preferences (120 voters, 6 blank ballots); he succeeds Professor Marco Krengli who has chaired the School of Medicine from 2017 to today. Gaidano will remain in office for the three-year period 2022-2025.

The School of Medicine of the University of Eastern Piedmont coordinates the entire educational offer in the medical, health and biotechnology fields provided by the Departments of Translational Medicine and Health Sciences in all Upo educational centres.

See also  Italian university, the oldest teachers and the busiest classrooms in Europe

You may also like

More and more Italians choose aesthetic medicine

Medicine at Unical, Pietropaolo attacks: “Faculty of photocopying...

Stomach cancer, the sign of (advanced) cancer in...

Influenza, a wave of hospitalizations at Meyer worries...

Concordia, built a new grandstand in the “Andrea...

Benefits of dried fruit: benefits for the cardiovascular...

Sudden drop in sugar: symptoms and remedies

After how many days does the flu vaccine...

The Polyclinic is looking for doctors, here is...

Visible, the app to monitor the long covid

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy