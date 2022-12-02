Two new structure directors have taken up service at Maggiore in Novara.

The new director of the complex structure of orthopedics and traumatology is prof. Mario Ronga. Graduated with honors from the “Federico II” of Naples and then specialized at the University of Insubria in Varese, he comes from the Policlinico of Messina, where he headed the orthopedics and traumatology department. Full professor at the University of Eastern Piedmont, he boasts numerous experiences abroad, in particular in Pittsburgh he was able to work with prof. Freddie Fu, luminary of orthopedic medicine and world reference point for knee surgery. Winner of several prizes, scholarships and research projects at national and international level, prof. Ronga will bring his experience to the Aou Structure, focusing in particular on the implementation of minimally invasive techniques, on regenerative medicine and on being a point of reference in north-eastern Piedmont for sports traumatology.

The professor. Mario Migliario is instead the new director of the complex structure of dentistry. He graduated with honors in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Turin and specialized in Dentistry at the University of Sassari; he then specialized in oral implant prosthesis at the University of Milan and obtained a 2nd level Master’s degree in Forensic Medicine at the University of Turin. The scientific and research activity has ranged and ranges over various odontostomatological disciplines, on the study of oral tissue healing mechanisms, on the relationship between oral health and bone metabolism. At the University of Eastern Piedmont he is professor of odontostomatological diseases in the degree course in Medicine and Surgery and in the specialties of Maxillofacial Surgery and Radiotherapy, and of various odontostomatological disciplines in the Degree Course in Dental Hygiene.