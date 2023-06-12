Home » Novartis acquires the American Chinook for 3.2 billion dollars
Pharmaceutical group Novartis has reached an agreement to acquire biopharmaceutical company Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5 billion. The Swiss pharmaceutical company announced that it will merge Chinook Therapeutics with a newly formed Novartis subsidiary following the acquisition. Holders of Chinook common stock will receive $3.2 billion in cash, plus a contingent value premium up to $300 million. With the acquisition, Novartis primarily intends to strengthen its pipeline in the field of kidney disease.

The transaction includes a cash offer of $40 per Chinook share and a contingent value entitlement of up to $4 in cash per share and has been approved by their respective boards of directors. Novartis expects to close the transaction in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

