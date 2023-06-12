Novartis acquires the American Chinook for 3.2 billion dollars

Listen to the audio version of the article

Pharmaceutical group Novartis has reached an agreement to acquire biopharmaceutical company Chinook Therapeutics for up to $3.5 billion. The Swiss pharmaceutical company announced that it will merge Chinook Therapeutics with a newly formed Novartis subsidiary following the acquisition. Holders of Chinook common stock will receive $3.2 billion in cash, plus a contingent value premium up to $300 million. With the acquisition, Novartis primarily intends to strengthen its pipeline in the field of kidney disease.

The transaction includes a cash offer of $40 per Chinook share and a contingent value entitlement of up to $4 in cash per share and has been approved by their respective boards of directors. Novartis expects to close the transaction in the second half of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.