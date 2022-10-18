news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, OCTOBER 18 – New rooms and new contents could soon expand the Digital Museum of the Scientific Method in Medicine Mudimed.it, created by Novartis with the Ministry of Culture to strengthen trust in the science of society. “We are working to enrich this project with other rooms, we are waiting to know the name of the next Minister of Culture and to have his approval to continue this collaboration”, says the head of Public affairs & sustainability of Novartis Italia, Gianluca Ansalone, at the presentation of the ‘Civita Report When Sustainability meets Culture’.



Speaking of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ansalone says that “we will probably have to live with this virus for a long time and those who have a hesitation upstream or a prejudice, very often unfounded, towards science and pharmaceutical companies are unlikely to change their mind, but the possibility of investing in the ability to give value to the scientific method is an investment that must be made in the long term, especially for the younger generations “.



“If we as a company – continues Ansalone – will be able to make our contribution, to make young people passionate about the scientific method through the discovery of our cultural heritage and the narration of communicators through a usable language, I believe that we will have made our contribution.



We certainly do not stop “. (ANSA).

