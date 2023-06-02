Novartis drug reduces the risk of recurrence

Adjuvant therapy, i.e. after surgery, with ribociclib reduces the risk of recurrence in early stage breast cancer (stage II and III) by 25%. Novartis today presents positive primary endpoint data from the pivotal Phase III NATALEE study at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Data show that ribociclib in combination with endocrine therapy (ET), compared with endocrine therapy alone, reduces the risk of recurrence by 25.2% in patients with receptor-positive early stage II and III breast cancer and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HR+/HER2-) (HR=0.748; 95% CI: 0.618 – 0.906; p=0.0014) as well as a benefit of invasive disease-free survival (iDFS ) consistent and clinically significant in key prespecified subgroups (see table)1.

Ribociclib data were consistent across all secondary efficacy endpoints, including distant disease-free survival (DDFS) (26% risk reduction) and recurrence-free survival (RFS) (28% risk reduction). ), with a positive trend for overall survival (OS) (HR= 0.759; 95% CI: 0.539-1.068)*1.

The safety profile of ribociclib at the 400 mg dose was favorable, with limited rates of symptomatic adverse events (AEs) and limited treatment adjustments in dosing for up to three years1. The most frequently reported adverse events of special interest (Grade ≥3) were neutropenia (43.8%) and hepatic events (e.g. transaminase elevations) (8.3%)1. Grade ≥3 adverse events such as QT prolongation and diarrhea were low for ribociclib, 1.0% and 0.6%, respectively1.

Breast cancer

“In 2022, 55,700 new cases of breast cancer were estimated in Italy, the most frequent in the entire population – he claims Saverio CinieriPresident of AIOM (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) -. Adjuvant therapy of radically operated disease can be considered one of the greatest successes in oncology in the last thirty years. In fact, despite the constant increase in cases, mortality decreased by 6.8% from 2015 to 2021, not only due to the effect of early diagnosis through screening programs, but also due to the effectiveness of adjuvant therapy. In fact, 5-year survival reaches 88% and places our country at the top of Europe. There are three adjuvant treatments: chemotherapy, hormone therapy and biological therapy, offered to patients on the basis of the study of the individual case, the characteristics of the neoplasm and the physical conditions of the woman. Unfortunately, however, for many patients in general there are no effective tools to substantially reduce the risk of recurrence. Significant results from the NATALEE study show ribociclib’s potential to change clinical practice. Furthermore, reducing recurrences means containing the considerable cost for the health system in terms of drugs, visits and hospitalizations necessary when the disease becomes metastatic, as well as the negative consequences on the quality of life”.

“To reduce the risk of recurrence, patients with early stage breast cancer, positive for hormone receptors and HER2 negative, take standard hormonal treatment lasting between 5 and 10 years, in addition or not to chemotherapy – explains Michelino De Laurentiis, Director of the Department of Breast and Thoraco-Pulmonary Oncology, National Cancer Institute IRCCS Fondazione ‘G. Pascale’ of Naples -. In the NATALEE study involving over 5,000 patients, ribociclib was given for 3 years along with hormone therapy. In this way, the risk of recurrence was reduced by a further 25%, in a very large patient population, which also includes women without lymph node involvement. We hope that the therapy will become available as soon as possible, because we will be able to offer an effective therapeutic opportunity to a large number of patients. Approximately 70% of women have hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer, and at least half have the characteristics of patients included in the NATALEE study. So around 20,000 women every year in Italy could benefit from this therapy, which has already shown to be very effective in the metastatic stage, guaranteeing a good quality of life”.

“The most impacting event from a clinical point of view, in radically operated breast cancer, is the appearance of distant recurrences, which is associated with a dramatic prognostic deterioration – points out Fabio PuglisiDirector of the Department of Medical Oncology at the IRCCS CRO of Aviano, Full Professor and Director of the School of Specialization in Medical Oncology at the University of Udine -. Patients with hormone receptor-positive, HER2-negative early-stage breast cancer remain at risk of recurrence, with the disease recurring in one third of cases initially in stage II and in half of those who started in stage III. Furthermore, 90% of recurrences that develop within 5 years lead to metastatic disease. The evolution of the disease from the initial stage to metastatic has negative repercussions not only on survival, but also on the quality of life of patients. Data from the NATALEE study represent another step towards healing more patients. These findings may have a greater impact than previously achieved in adjuvant treatment with chemotherapy or aromatase inhibitor-based hormone therapy.”

“Following a diagnosis of early-stage breast cancer, patients live in constant fear that the disease may return – says Paola Coco, CSO & Medical Affairs Head, Novartis Italia -. Data from the NATALEE study highlight the potential for ribociclib to reduce the risk of recurrence in this at-risk population, including patients with negative lymph nodes, while maintaining a favorable safety profile. These findings, which could change clinical practice, reinforce the well-established profile of ribociclib as a proven treatment in HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer. We have always been at the forefront of research into therapies that improve the survival and quality of life of people affected by breast cancer and, today, our hope of achieving recovery in many patients diagnosed with early breast cancer is still bigger”.

Early stage breast cancer

More than 90% of breast cancer patients are diagnosed with early stage disease (EBC)3. Despite standard of care adjuvant therapy, approximately one-third of patients diagnosed with HR+/HER2- stage II and more than half of those diagnosed with HR+/HER2- stage III experience disease recurrence4,5. The risk of recurrence continues for decades with more than half of recurrences occurring 5 or more years after diagnosis4,6. For many of these patients, there are currently no targeted treatment options beyond standard chemotherapy and endocrine therapy7.

Ribociclib

Ribociclib has consistently demonstrated a benefit in terms of OS, preserving or improving quality of life in three Phase III studies in the MBC8-19. The NCCN Breast Cancer Guideline Update, released in January 2023, recommends ribociclib as the single preferred category 1 CDK4/6 inhibitor for first-line treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor (AI).20

Additionally, ribociclib is the CDK4/6 inhibitor that scored the highest of any CDK4/6 inhibitor on the ESMO Magnitude of Clinical Benefit scale, scoring five out of five in frontline premenopausal patients with breast cancer. HR+/HER2-21 advanced breast. In addition, ribociclib in combination with letrozole or fulvestrant was the only CDK4/6 inhibitor to receive a score of four out of five in first-line postmenopausal HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer patients22.

Ribociclib is approved in 99 countries worldwide, by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and by the European Commission. In the United States, ribociclib is approved for the treatment of adult patients with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor as initial endocrine therapy or fulvestrant as initial endocrine therapy or following disease progression while on therapy endocrine in postmenopausal women or men. In the European Union, ribociclib is approved for the treatment of patients with HR+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer in combination with an aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant as initial endocrine therapy or following disease progression. In peri- or premenopausal women, endocrine therapy should be combined with a luteinizing hormone releasing hormone agonist19.