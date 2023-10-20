Novartis Launches New Guides for Breast Cancer Patients’ Well-being

Novartis Collaborates with Patient Associations and Health Professionals to Launch Guides for Breast Cancer Patients

MADRID, 20 (SERVIMEDIA) – Novartis, a leading pharmaceutical company, has joined forces with patient associations and health professionals to introduce a comprehensive support tool for people with breast cancer. The newly launched ‘Guides on Physical Exercise, Nutrition, Sexuality, and Personal Care’ aim to address the various aspects of patients’ lives beyond medical treatment.

Presented at the ‘Here to Live’ event, these guidelines emphasize the significance of maintaining a high quality of life during the disease process. With over 35,000 people being affected by breast cancer in Spain annually, survival rates have improved in recent years due to advances in research, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. However, the impact on patients’ physical and emotional well-being cannot be overlooked. Novartis emphasized that it is not just about prolonging life, but also living it to the fullest.

According to Dr. Begoña Bermejo, medical oncologist coordinator of the Breast Cancer Unit of the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia and member of the Board of Directors of the Geicam Breast Cancer Research Group, scientific studies have shown that adopting healthy lifestyle habits reduces the risk of breast cancer and positively impacts patients’ recovery. This includes helping them tolerate treatments better, reducing the risk of relapse, and improving their overall quality of life.

The newly launched guides were developed to offer support and guidance to breast cancer patients, enhancing their physical and mental well-being. Created by specialists from various fields, the guidelines are divided into essential sections and provide information based on scientific evidence, as well as adaptive recommendations and strategies tailored to different stages and treatments of the disease.

The nutrition chapter of the guides focuses on promoting a balanced diet and provides practical tips and recipes. The guide on sexuality explores the effects of cancer and its treatments on patients’ sexual and emotional lives, offering strategies for overcoming challenges. The self-care section highlights the importance of self-care and self-image, offering tips to help patients feel their best. The exercise information provides an overview of the importance of physical activity and suggests various types of exercises.

To further assist patients, the guides also include downloadable audiovisual content for easy and enriching reference. The initiative has received the collaboration of prominent organizations such as the Spanish Breast Cancer Federation (Fecma), the Spanish Association of Metastatic Breast Cancer (CMM), the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (Gepac), the Hereditary Breast Ovarian Association (AMOH), and the Male Breast Cancer Association (INVI). Additionally, prominent Spanish academic and cooperative breast cancer research groups, Geicam and Solti, have also contributed.

In conclusion, Novartis, together with patient associations and health professionals, has launched valuable guides for breast cancer patients. This initiative aims to support patients by addressing the physical, emotional, and practical aspects of their lives. By providing evidence-based information and adaptive recommendations, the guides empower patients to improve their quality of life and navigate the challenges associated with breast cancer.

