Novavax, positive data for “2 in 1” vaccines against covid and flu

Positive data for three vaccine candidates from the French Novavax against Covid-19 and flu. The company, which develops proprietary adjuvanted protein vaccines, today released results from phase 2 trials of a ‘2-in-1’ vaccine against Covid and flu, a quadrivalent flu vaccine and a high-dose anti-Covid . “Preliminary immune responses of the three vaccine candidates were robust” compared to the authorized products with which they were compared, informs Novavax. “All three vaccine candidates were well tolerated – points out – and demonstrated a reassuring preliminary safety profile, with a reactogenicity comparable to the authorized comparisons”.

Specifically, for the combined vaccine candidate Covid-influenza (Cic) – reports the company in a note – the responses, in terms of anti viral Spike protein immunoglobulin G (anti-S IgG) and neutralization, have reached levels similar to phase 3 of the prototype Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 (Nuvaxovid*), while in terms of haemagglutination inhibition (Hai) the responses were generally consistent with those produced by the comparator influenza drugs.

“Today’s positive data is encouraging and further validates the value of our technology platform and its potential to improve global public health”he declares John C. Jacobs, president and CEO of Novavax. The reported results, he adds, represent “an important milestone in our journey to create added value and diversify our vaccine portfolio”.