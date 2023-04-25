Novelty: Double-stitched sneakers for more durability

Double-stitched sneakers for leisure, in the city, through the forest and off the beaten path for hiking. Robust made of leather. Durable and sustainable

Novelty: double-stitched sneakers

The time of winter shoes is over, now high-quality and durable double-stitched sneakers or double-stitched boots on the feet come to the fore. The latest, double-stitched models from Vitalinus are at the start for 2023. Now it’s time to spend time outdoors again. Double-stitched sneakers and double-stitched boots are the best all-rounders to master this balancing act. Double-stitched sneakers and boots are just right for men and women who want high-quality shoes but are fed up with the throwaway society. For those looking for rugged, durable footwear for any adventure.

Exactly the right shoes for those who want to combine high-quality, double-stitched shoes with sustainable quality and contemporary comfort. It doesn’t matter whether you’re stepping confidently on the city pavement or in nature for a short time. The classic double-stitched sneakers or the casual double-stitched boots are represented in all classes of society. Always reliable and durable with leisure and outdoor clothing, on weekend walks and with jeans, shirts and jackets in the office.

The beginning of rethinking

With the exclusive double-stitched SneakerSportsman Classic, a new segment, hitherto unknown in sneakers, is opened up. The success story of the light and comfortable sneakers is certainly unbroken. However, there are some disadvantages with conventional sneakers, such as durability and mostly artificial materials.

This is completely different with the double-stitchedSportsman Classic. The new SneakerSportsman Classic is a double-stitched, modern all-round shoe for men and women. The design double-flex stitched is a subspecies of the double seam and therefore very durable. The double-stitched Classic Sportsman is made from hard-wearing nubuck leather. Fully lined with leather. Breathable for summer. Equipped with a pull loop for easy entry. A padded tongue with tongue fixation for an optimal fit. A genuine leather insole and a Cambrelle (R) midsole round off the comfort and are characterized by a shock-absorbing sole that is easy on the joints. A removable leather footbed is available for individual use. The high-quality materials and workmanship guarantee the longevity of the double-stitched sneakers for more than one season, and the Classic Sportsman supports the sustainability of footwear thanks to the fact that they can be resoled without any problems.

Casual boots and sneakers for the summer

We usually wear our shoes for more than 8 hours a day. Therefore, one should pay attention to good shoes and high-quality materials that surround the feet, important for maintaining a healthy foot climate. Lavitus uses almost exclusively natural materials for the production of its double-stitched shoes in order to ensure the best possible wearing comfort and a dry climate for the feet in the shoes.

The double-stitched Sneaker Classic

The double stitched Sneakers Sportler Classic are the perfect all-rounder for every season and almost every occasion with their elaborate central lacing. Fine nubuck leather from European tanneries is used as upper leather. Leather is a natural material obtained by processing cow hides. The manufacturers use nubuck leather in the production of high-quality, double-stitched shoes. This is a natural product with unique properties such as elasticity, high tensile and abrasion resistance and breathability. High-quality leather is not only trendy and modern, but also comfortable to wear. The modern color coordination in the color elephant / silver / neon / orange and the new color combination buffalo / red leaves nothing to be desired. Especially with double-stitched shoes, the choice of leather is decisive for the elegance, wearing comfort, fit and durability of the shoes.

The inner values

The new Sneaker Classic are also lined with soft calfskin on the inside, as this offers optimal wearing comfort. The natural properties of the leather ensure that excess heat is dissipated and moisture is transported away from the body, which ensures a healthy foot climate. Therefore, it is comfortable to wear the double-stitched leather shoes all day long, because they offer great comfort and high breathability.

With the double-stitchedSportsman Classic series, the designers and product developers from our partner in Austria have set themselves the goal of making proven products even better, while at the same time not losing sight of the classic values ​​of the brand. The high-quality, double-stitched Sneaker Classic are still traditionally made, mostly by hand.

The double seam specialist Vitalinus is a tradition-conscious family business. A small selection, exclusively from German, Italian, Hungarian and Austrian manufacturers, is presented in the catalog business and in the online shop. A main focus is on handmade double-stitched shoes and hunting boots. Since January 2021, the Vitalinus website has had a new, modern look, including an online shop and attractive special offers. Premium partners are Trabert, Laszlo, Steinkogler, Lavitus, and Völkl shoes.

